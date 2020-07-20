This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Tadgh McNally Monday 20 Jul 2020, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

briefing 269_90603910 Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at this evening's NPHET press briefing Source: Sam Boal

International

election-2020-kanye-west Kanye West held his first presidential rally in South Carolina last night Source: AP/PA Images

#VACCINE Early trials of a Covid-19 vaccine by Oxford Researchers have produced an immune reaction, but it is too early to know if it will be an effective vaccine

#HEARD Amber Heard has begun to give her evidence at Johnny Depp’s libel case, claiming that she was afraid Depp would try to kill her. 

#KANYE Kanye West held his first presidential rally last night, where he promised to give everyone who has a baby one million dollars if elected to the office of the President. 

#TIKTOK Social media platform TikTok has said that it does not provide the Chinese communist party with the data of its users, saying that all its data is stored in the US. 

#POLAR BEARS A study from the University of Toronto has said that global warming’s impact on melting sea ice could cause most polar bears to disappear by 2100

Parting Shot

On 20 July 1969, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the Apollo 11 lunar module touched down on the surface of the moon.

It was on this day 51 years ago that Armstrong spoke the iconic phrase that would remain known long after they returned home to Earth.

That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.

Source: NASA Video/YouTube

Tadgh McNally
