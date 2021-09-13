#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 13 Sep 2021, 8:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0298 Green Party think-In Green Party leader Eamon Ryan speaking to the media with Green Party Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin on Day 1 of Green Party think-In. Airfield Estate, Dundrum. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

boris-johnson-visit-to-leicestershire Boris Johnson listens to apprentice Amy Gray during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire. Source: PA

#GB NEWS: Andrew Neil stepped down as chairman of GB News. The journalist and broadcaster (72) has been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch.

#NEW ZEALAND: The country’s largest city, Auckland, will remain under the strictest type of lockdown until 21 September after the government reported 33 new Covid-19 infections.

#BORIS JOHNSON: The UK Prime Minister is “dead set” on avoiding further lockdown, reports have suggested, as he prepares to set out his plan to get England through coronavirus over the autumn and winter. 

PARTING SHOT

Roald Dahl, who would have been 105 today, displays a rather scrumdiddlyumptious memory about all things chocolate…

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

