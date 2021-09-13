Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HSE warned of the dangers of using unproven Covid-19 treatments after it emerged that nearly 5,000 units of ivermectin – typically used as a horse dewormer – have been seized over a 12 month period during the pandemic.
- Leo Varadkar said he, and Ministers Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe have apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party for allowing important government issues to be overshadowed by the Katherine Zappone controversy this summer.
- Health officials confirmed 1,394 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. As of 8am today, there were 321 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 58 in ICU.
A man accused of the murder of Jennie Poole in April was sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.
- The HSE said there are no current plans to change the existing testing regime, despite an internal discussion paper suggesting those with mild symptoms may be able to forego a test.
- The Government’s new climate action plan is to be published in the first week of October.
- More than €4.2 million worth of criminal proceeds were returned to the Irish Exchequer last year.
THE WORLD
#GB NEWS: Andrew Neil stepped down as chairman of GB News. The journalist and broadcaster (72) has been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch.
#NEW ZEALAND: The country’s largest city, Auckland, will remain under the strictest type of lockdown until 21 September after the government reported 33 new Covid-19 infections.
#BORIS JOHNSON: The UK Prime Minister is “dead set” on avoiding further lockdown, reports have suggested, as he prepares to set out his plan to get England through coronavirus over the autumn and winter.
PARTING SHOT
Roald Dahl, who would have been 100 today, displays a rather scrumdiddlyumptious memory about all things chocolate pic.twitter.com/JGuPPF9JDh— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) September 13, 2016
