IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Members of the Trump family, his cabinet picks and some of the world's richest men applaud US President Donald Trump at his inauguration. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#USA: Donald Trump was sworn in as US President today.

#SOUTHPORT: An 18-year-old accused of killing three girls at a dance class in Southport in the UK last year has admitted the attack on the first day of his trial.

#PARDONS: Outgoing US president Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US medical expert during the covid-19 pandemic, and members of his family just hours before he left the Oval Office.

PARTING SHOT

Kid Rock and Caitríona Perry on BBC today Screenshot Screenshot

AN INTERVIEW ON BBC took an unexpected turn for Irish journalist Caitríona Perry today when US musician Kid Rock asked her out on live television, saying she sounded “sexy”.

Perry, formerly of RTÉ, was interviewing Kid Rock ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington today. He played at an inauguration event yesterday alongside other pro-Trump acts, including Billy Ray Cyrus and The Village People.

When asked about his plans for the day, Kid Rock, who is a vocal Trump supporter, said he would be celebrating “the rebirth of America”.

