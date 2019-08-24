This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The G7 summit, internal tensions at the OPW and the National Broadband Plan made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 7:48 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1983 Festival of Nations_90578293 Sandagsuren Yadamsuren with Enkhmaa Dashsambuu from Mongolia at the Festival Of Nations in Mountjoy Square park, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted in Navan, Co Meath in the early hours of the morning.
  • The government has spent more than €25 million on reports from consultancy firms about the National Broadband Plan.
  • OPW staff emails show the internal tensions over a decision to ban visitor books due to GDPR concerns. 
  • Cockroaches, mould and aggressive staff are just some of the issues people living in homeless emergency accommodation in Ireland say they face. 
  • The parents of a teenager who died after he took a substance at a music festival in Cork hope that his death will raise awareness of the risks of taking drugs.
  • Minister for Education Joe McHugh told six schools in Dublin to provide more critically needed special education places.
  • There have been fresh calls for a change in An Garda Síochána’s entry requirements to allow prospective recruits with dyslexia join the force with just one language.
  • The Heritage Council has not ruled out the Church of Scientology’s involvement in National Heritage Week next year.

THE WORLD 

summer-weather-aug-23rd-2019 People jump in the sea at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#G7: Leaders of the G7 countries met southern France today, with the burning Amazon rainforest, falling stock markets and divisions over trade and Brexit providing the backdrop to proceedings.

#E-CIGARETTE: A US patient has died after developing severe lung disease linked to the use of e-cigarettes, officials in the state of Illinois said yesterday.

#THE AMAZON: Brazil’s government has authorised the deployment of Brazil’s armed forces to help combat ongoing fires in the Amazon rainforest.

PARTING SHOT 

The New York Times reports today that an astronaut who accessed the personal bank account of her estranged spouse from the International Space Station (ISS) is reportedly being investigated by NASA in what is being termed the first instance of space crime

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

