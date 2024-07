NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you the round-up of the day’s news.



IRELAND

Fences erected on the Grand Canal are reportedly costing Waterways Ireland €30,000 a week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

The Yemeni port of Hodeidah following a series Israeli airstrikes. X / Twitter X / Twitter / Twitter

#US/UKRAINE Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump has vowed that he will end the war in Ukraine following a telephone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

#INTERNET WIPEOUT Experts have warned that the fallout from the global tech outages could continue for weeks, as firms worldwide are still in recovery.

#DEFENCE FORCES Thirty Irish Army vehicles are now being used on the Ukrainian frontlines, acting as ambulances and carrying supplies, after being transported 3,600km across Europe in an operation dubbed Operation Carousel. The Journal met with the team’s commanding officer, Commandant Niall Buckley, to discuss it.

#BRIDGE COLLAPSE A bridge in northern China has collapsed, killing 12 people, with a further 30 reported as missing.

#OLYMPICS French authorities have recalled a line of Olympic Games-branded reusable children’s water bottles, after they were found to contain a chemical linked to increased risk of breast cancer and infertility.

#UNION Workers at Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the popular Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, have announced they are unionising.

#US PRESIDENTIAL RACE Donald Trump has returned to the campaign trail for the first time since an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. He will joined by his recently announced running-mate, JD Vance, at a rally in Michigan.

#YEMEN Israeli fighter jets have struck the Yemeni port of Hodeidha, a day after Houthis confirmed that one of their drones hit the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

PARTING SHOT

Cork twins Liam and Rosie McCarthy were expected to be born on 4 July, but instead arrived two days earlier. This means they will be 19 days old on 21 July, 19 years since Cork last won an All-Ireland hurling final.

Only tomorrow will tell if the twins turn out to be the Rebels’ lucky charm.