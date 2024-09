NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A photo of the National Childrens' Hospital under development, September 2024. Q4PR Q4PR

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli soldiers carry out maintenance on military armored vehicles near the border of the southern Gaza Strip earlier this year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRISH IN LEBANON: Irish citizens in Lebanon have been urged to leave Lebanon immediately as the IDF warns of a possible ground invasion of its northern neighbour.

#INVASION: An Israeli military chief has told troops to prepare for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon, as the IDF calls up two reserve brigades to its northern border.

#BEIRUT: An Irish aid worker in Beirut with UNICEF has said that there is a great concern that the hospital system in the Lebanese capital could collapse in the wake of Israeli atacks on the city.

Advertisement

#ABBAS: Taoiseach Simon Harris has met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas today for the first time since Ireland recognised Palestinian statehood.

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to present US President Joe Biden with a “blueprint” for Ukraine’s “victory” over Russia.

#WHITE HOUSE: Simon Harris will meet US President Joe Biden for a meeting in the White House next month, at an event to mark the cetenary of the bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.

#MARCELLUS WILLIAMS: A man convicted of murder in 1998, who has consistently claimed his innocence, has been executed in the US state of Missouri, bringing the total number of people executed in the US this year to 16.

PARTING SHOT

Patrick Bolger Patrick Bolger

Dublin Zoo’s latest night-time event, Wild Lights: ‘A Journey Through Time’, will launch on 24 October, giving the public a chance to travel from dinosaur times right through to the present day.

The event will run from 24 October to 5 January, with daily showings beginning on 4 November.