Tuesday 17 November 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 8:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fire 002 The aftermath of a fire in Dublin last night Source: Twitter/@DubFireBrigade

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will take “no further steps” in the controversy over Seámus Woulfe’s position on the Supreme Court.
  • A man in his 40s was arrested after drugs, alcohol and mobile phones were discovered during the largest ever seizure of contraband at an Irish prison.
  • A man in his 30s was also arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in Co Mayo this morning.
  • Health officials announced 11 more deaths and 366 cases of Covid-19.
  • Cabinet abandoned plans to give gardaí new powers to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol. It also emerged that Cabinet will make a decision next week on how to exit Level 5 restrictions in December.
  • A teenager in Cork was killed in a collision involving a truck.
  • It was announced that an oversight committee will be set up to assess a recommendation that a basic income scheme should be introduced for the arts and culture sector.
  • A 21-year-old Dublin man was jailed for his part in the online theft of over $2 million worth of cryptocurrencies.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney described new planned Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem as “clearly illegal”.
  • The Taoiseach defended the government’s nomination of former Senator and ex-NAGP lobbyist Geraldine Feeney to a position on SIPO. 

INTERNATIONAL

xmas-tree-for-parliament-square A forestry worker fells a 43ft Sitka Spruce tree in Northumberland's Kielder Forest Source: PA

#FIRE AND FURY: The New York Times reported that Donald Trump asked top aides about the possibility of striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

#UK: Jeremy Corbyn was readmitted to Labour just weeks after being suspended for saying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”.

#GERMANY: Police arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a museum in Dresden.

#KENYA: The world’s only known white giraffe was fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers.

PARTING SHOT

037 Grafton Street Christmas Lights Source: RollingNews.ie

Urban centres are a lot less busier than they normally would be because of you-know-what, but if you go into Dublin of an evening, there’s now a bit more cheer about the place.

Tonight saw the capital’s Christmas lights switched on by 11-year-old Symone, a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital from Co Westmeath.

It’s been an extremely challenging year for businesses in Dublin and across the country – but the return of the lights is something normal that we can appreciate is this abnormal year.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

