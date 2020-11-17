Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The aftermath of a fire in Dublin last night Source: Twitter/@DubFireBrigade

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will take “no further steps” in the controversy over Seámus Woulfe’s position on the Supreme Court.

position on the Supreme Court. A man in his 40s was arrested after drugs, alcohol and mobile phones were discovered during the largest ever seizure of contraband at an Irish prison.

at an Irish prison. A man in his 30s was also arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in Co Mayo this morning.

this morning. Health officials announced 11 more deaths and 366 cases of Covid-19 .

. Cabinet abandoned plans to give gardaí new powers to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol . It also emerged that Cabinet will make a decision next week on how to exit Level 5 restrictions in December.

. It also emerged that Cabinet will make a decision next week on how to exit Level 5 restrictions in December. A teenager in Cork was killed in a collision involving a truck.

was killed in a collision involving a truck. It was announced that an oversight committee will be set up to assess a recommendation that a basic income scheme should be introduced for the arts and culture sector.

scheme should be introduced for the arts and culture sector. A 21-year-old Dublin man was jailed for his part in the online theft of over $2 million worth of cryptocurrencies .

. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney described new planned Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem as “clearly illegal”.

as “clearly illegal”. The Taoiseach defended the government’s nomination of former Senator and ex-NAGP lobbyist Geraldine Feeney to a position on SIPO.

INTERNATIONAL

A forestry worker fells a 43ft Sitka Spruce tree in Northumberland's Kielder Forest Source: PA

#FIRE AND FURY: The New York Times reported that Donald Trump asked top aides about the possibility of striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

#UK: Jeremy Corbyn was readmitted to Labour just weeks after being suspended for saying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”.

#GERMANY: Police arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a museum in Dresden.

#KENYA: The world’s only known white giraffe was fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers.

PARTING SHOT

Source: RollingNews.ie

Urban centres are a lot less busier than they normally would be because of you-know-what, but if you go into Dublin of an evening, there’s now a bit more cheer about the place.

Tonight saw the capital’s Christmas lights switched on by 11-year-old Symone, a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital from Co Westmeath.

It’s been an extremely challenging year for businesses in Dublin and across the country – but the return of the lights is something normal that we can appreciate is this abnormal year.