NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tánaiste Simon Harris talking to the media today about Ireland's defence forces, the Triple Lock and Trump RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian Jori Abu Tueima, a 7-year-old girl injured by Israel, sits in an ambulance as the first group of sick Gazan children arrives in Jordan for medical treatment Alamy Alamy

#CANADA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada to destroy the country’s economy to make it easier for the United States to annex its northern neighbour.

#NEW SPECIES The “wooly mouse” has today made its debut as a first in its furry kind.

#NATURE The world’s largest iceberg appears to have run aground roughly 70 kilometres from a remote Antarctic island, potentially sparing the crucial wildlife haven from being hit, a research organisation said today.

PARTING SHOT

Sabina Higgins and Clodagh Robinson Megan Farrelly Megan Farrelly

Sabina Higgins and Principal Clodagh Robinson met today as the Dalkey School Project, the first Educate Together school, celebrated the 50th Anniversary of its Inaugural Meeting.

It marks half a century of inclusive and equality-centred education in Ireland.

Founded in 1978 by a group of parents who wanted a multi-denominational learning environment for their children, Dalkey School Project National School was Ireland’s first school to provide an alternative to the traditional denominational system.