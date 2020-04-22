Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Image of Brendan Behan statue along the Royal Canal in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Source: Jeff Roberson

#THE STATES The state of Missouri has sued China’s leadership over the Covid-19 pandemic, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

#THE UK Deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK may have already reached 41,000, according to new analysis.

#FAMINE The Covid-19 pandemic could nearly double the number of people around the world facing acute hunger and lead to multiple famines of “biblical proportions”, the United Nations’ World Food Programme has warned.

Parting Shot

