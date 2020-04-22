This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Paid leave for partners of healthcare workers, RTÉ staff, and rents in Dublin… it’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

9908 Brendan Behan statue Image of Brendan Behan statue along the Royal Canal in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

virus-outbreak-protest-missouri People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Source: Jeff Roberson

#THE STATES The state of Missouri has sued China’s leadership over the Covid-19 pandemic, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

#THE UK Deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK may have already reached 41,000, according to new analysis.

#FAMINE The Covid-19 pandemic could nearly double the number of people around the world facing acute hunger and lead to multiple famines of “biblical proportions”, the United Nations’ World Food Programme has warned.

Parting Shot

With Covid-19 restrictions set to continue for many weeks to come, we’re all searching for new books, TV shows, hobbies to keep us entertained during the pandemic. Well if you haven’t listened to TheJournal.ie’s Stardust podcast already – then look no further. 

The six-part podcast exploring the tragic fire at a Dublin nightclub in 1981 won the gold medal in the category of Best Narrative/Documentary Podcast at the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards.

It was nominated alongside podcasts from Bloomberg, ESPN, Sky News and The Washington Post, among others.

  • You can search for it on the podcast app of choice by typing in ‘Stardust’ or ‘TheJournal.ie’.
  • You can also find us on your podcast app of choice by clicking the link below…

Full list of podcast apps

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

