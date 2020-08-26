Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Phil Hogan is to resign from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade in the wake of the Golfgate scandal and questions about his movements while in Ireland

is to resign from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade in the wake of the Golfgate scandal and questions about his movements while in Ireland Localised lockdowns can work, and the focus is on reopening society and protecting the most vulnerable, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told a committee

can work, and the focus is on reopening society and protecting the most vulnerable, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told a committee Dr Ronan Glynn said people who test positive for Covid-19 should have “no fear” about their employment situation after their 14-day self-isolation

said people who test positive for Covid-19 should have “no fear” about their employment situation after their 14-day self-isolation There have been 22 positive cases of Covid-19 identified among workers at an ABP Food Group meat processing facility in Cahir, Co Tipperary

meat processing facility in Cahir, Co Tipperary Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson apologised for saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would “discriminate”

for saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would “discriminate” There were 164 new coronavirus cases and no deaths reported in Ireland today.

WORLD

Police surround protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk. Source: AP/PA Images

#BLM: Two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a black man by police.

#BELARUS: Police in Belarus detained more than 50 people across the country during protests demanding the resignation of its authoritarian leader.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash after he sought to blame the A-level results fiasco on a “mutant algorithm” and effectively sacked the senior civil servant at the Department for Education.

PARTING SHOT

A good reason to take a break from the news – it’s international dog day today.

