Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Big Phil’s big resignation, committee appearances, and protests in Belarus.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 8:45 PM
12 minutes ago 1,330 Views 2 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ireland-scandal Source: Virginia Mayo via PA Images

  • Phil Hogan is to resign from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade in the wake of the Golfgate scandal and questions about his movements while in Ireland
  • Localised lockdowns can work, and the focus is on reopening society and protecting the most vulnerable, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told a committee
  • Dr Ronan Glynn said people who test positive for Covid-19 should have “no fear” about their employment situation after their 14-day self-isolation
  • There have been 22 positive cases of Covid-19 identified among workers at an ABP Food Group meat processing facility in Cahir, Co Tipperary 
  • Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson apologised for saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would “discriminate”
  • There were 164 new coronavirus cases and no deaths reported in Ireland today.

WORLD

belarus-protests Police surround protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk. Source: AP/PA Images

#BLM: Two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a black man by police.

#BELARUS: Police in Belarus detained more than 50 people across the country during protests demanding the resignation of its authoritarian leader.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash after he sought to blame the A-level results fiasco on a “mutant algorithm” and effectively sacked the senior civil servant at the Department for Education.

PARTING SHOT

A good reason to take a break from the news – it’s international dog day today.

008 NO FEE International Dogs Day (1) Source: Photocall Ireland

