#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 9:03 PM
21 minutes ago 1,603 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5225802

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

001 Papal Cross People walking in the Phoenix Park today. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL 

president-trump-removes-his-mask-washington Donald Trump removing his mask at a White House balcony. Source: Pool/ABACA

#ENGLAND: Police in London launched an investigation following the deaths of a man, a woman and a child. 

#POISON: A chemical watchdog group confirmed Germany and other countries’ findings that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump compared Covid-19 to seasonal flu after his return from hospital. 

PARTING SHOT

Fiery words were exchanged in the Dáil earlier today between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae. 

Healy-Rae told Martin to “cop on a small bit” during angry scenes about cross-border cataract surgeries.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pointing in the direction of Independent TD Michael Collins and Healy-Rae, the Taoiseach said: “I was reliably informed that Deputy Healy-Rae approached people outside of Mass to say I can get you on the bus I can get you a cataract.” 

“You’re only in the bottom of the barrel coming out with that kind of a statement. Cop on a small bit Taoiseach,” Healy-Rae said later in the exchange. 

Catch up on all the shenanigans here. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie