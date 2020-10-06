Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walking in the Phoenix Park today. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump removing his mask at a White House balcony. Source: Pool/ABACA

#ENGLAND: Police in London launched an investigation following the deaths of a man, a woman and a child.

#POISON: A chemical watchdog group confirmed Germany and other countries’ findings that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump compared Covid-19 to seasonal flu after his return from hospital.

PARTING SHOT

Fiery words were exchanged in the Dáil earlier today between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Healy-Rae told Martin to “cop on a small bit” during angry scenes about cross-border cataract surgeries.

Pointing in the direction of Independent TD Michael Collins and Healy-Rae, the Taoiseach said: “I was reliably informed that Deputy Healy-Rae approached people outside of Mass to say I can get you on the bus I can get you a cataract.”

“You’re only in the bottom of the barrel coming out with that kind of a statement. Cop on a small bit Taoiseach,” Healy-Rae said later in the exchange.

Catch up on all the shenanigans here.