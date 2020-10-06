Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed a further 432 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with one new death reported.
- Gardaí will not be given additional powers to enforce Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.
- The Cabinet approved the drawdown of €1.5 billion from the State’s ‘rainy day’ fund for Budget 2021.
- A meeting between Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe was pushed back until next Tuesday following a request for postponement on medical grounds by Woulfe.
- A nursing home in Laois confirmed it is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19, with 31 confirmed cases.
- NPHET members believe Level 5 advice ’should have been communicated more carefully to government’.
- Legal action from pubs against FBD insurance over Covid-19 cover started today.
- The national minimum hourly wage will rise by 10c on 1 January 2021.
- A crew member from an Irish Ferries passenger ferry remains missing after a failed search attempt in the Irish Sea last night.
- The HSE is starting a new study which will look at the rate of Covid-19 infection among healthcare workers.
INTERNATIONAL
#ENGLAND: Police in London launched an investigation following the deaths of a man, a woman and a child.
#POISON: A chemical watchdog group confirmed Germany and other countries’ findings that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
#TRUMP: Donald Trump compared Covid-19 to seasonal flu after his return from hospital.
PARTING SHOT
Fiery words were exchanged in the Dáil earlier today between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.
Healy-Rae told Martin to “cop on a small bit” during angry scenes about cross-border cataract surgeries.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Pointing in the direction of Independent TD Michael Collins and Healy-Rae, the Taoiseach said: “I was reliably informed that Deputy Healy-Rae approached people outside of Mass to say I can get you on the bus I can get you a cataract.”
“You’re only in the bottom of the barrel coming out with that kind of a statement. Cop on a small bit Taoiseach,” Healy-Rae said later in the exchange.
COMMENTS