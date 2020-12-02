#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shoppers in Dublin this afternoon.

WORLD

A tunnel of lights in the Botanic Gardens in London, England.

#VACCINE APPROVAL: The UK formally approved a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US giant Pfizer, becoming the first country to do so.

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson remains “optimistic” that Britain can get a post-Brexit trade deal.

#CASE: A high-profile case of sexual harassment in China’s #MeToo movement involving a well-known state TV host has finally reached trial.

PARTING SHOT 

Earlier today, music streaming service Spotify launched its annual Spotify Wrapped feature which allows users to see their most listened to songs and artists over the past year. 

Here’s an article from Vox outlining the service’s plan to get music listeners tuning into more podcasts.

