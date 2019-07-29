This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here are the main headlines of the day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 29 Jul 2019, 9:12 PM
52 minutes ago 2,396 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745068

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ahmadiyya Mosque break-in Shareef Mubashir, caretaker of Ahmadiyya Mosque in Galway, surveys the damage after a break-in. Source: Niall Carson

  • The Ahmadiyya mosque in Galway city was broken into and damaged last night
  • Leo Varadkar hasn’t yet had phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said that Maria Bailey should not stand for election
  • A three-man hit team received sentences totalling 36.5 years for planning to kill a member of the Hutch family
  • A Dublin teenager won $50,000 for playing Fortnite in a US gaming competition
  • Disability campaigner Sinéad Burke was among those on the ‘Force for change’ Vogue cover for the September issue, which was edited by Meghan Markle.

WORLD

Boris Johnson visit to Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Bute House, Edinburgh. Source: Duncan McGlynn

#PROCLAIMER: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government is aiming to get a Brexit deal, and promised to go the extra “thousand miles” to do so.

#US SHOOTING: A gunman killed three people, including a six-year-old boy, at a garlic festival in California before being shot dead by police.

#SUSPICION: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sent back to prison after being hospitalised for a severe allergic reaction while serving a 30-day jail sentence.

PARTING SHOT

The final episode of Love Island airs tonight, ending an eight-week frenzy of intense  watercooler discussions – and proud proclamations of having never seen an episode.

It’s hard to encapsulate what exactly about the show: possibly the wildly different stances everyone takes on how someone should act in a relationship; and how people should be handled when things go wrong.

If you plan on tuning in for the final, here’s your guide. And if you’re not going to watch it…

IMG_20190724_224714

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie