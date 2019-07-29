Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shareef Mubashir, caretaker of Ahmadiyya Mosque in Galway, surveys the damage after a break-in. Source: Niall Carson

The Ahmadiyya mosque in Galway city was broken into and damaged last night

Leo Varadkar hasn't yet had phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said that Maria Bailey should not stand for election

should not stand for election A three-man hit team received sentences totalling 36.5 years for planning to kill a member of the Hutch family

family A Dublin teenager won $50,000 for playing Fortnite in a US gaming competition

in a US gaming competition Disability campaigner Sinéad Burke was among those on the ‘Force for change’ Vogue cover for the September issue, which was edited by Meghan Markle.

WORLD

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Bute House, Edinburgh. Source: Duncan McGlynn

#PROCLAIMER: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government is aiming to get a Brexit deal, and promised to go the extra “thousand miles” to do so.

#US SHOOTING: A gunman killed three people, including a six-year-old boy, at a garlic festival in California before being shot dead by police.

#SUSPICION: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sent back to prison after being hospitalised for a severe allergic reaction while serving a 30-day jail sentence.

PARTING SHOT

The final episode of Love Island airs tonight, ending an eight-week frenzy of intense watercooler discussions – and proud proclamations of having never seen an episode.

It’s hard to encapsulate what exactly about the show: possibly the wildly different stances everyone takes on how someone should act in a relationship; and how people should be handled when things go wrong.

If you plan on tuning in for the final, here’s your guide. And if you’re not going to watch it…