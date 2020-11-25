#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 25 November 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 7:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRESIDENT ELECT: Joe Biden has told reporters that he does not want to see a return to “a guarded border” in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

2. #ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT: A new study by the Environmental Protection Agency has found that the quality of Ireland’s environment is “not what it should be”.

3. #MEAT FACTORIES: Nine in ten meat processing companies do not offer sick pay to workers who are unwell, a new survey by the Migrant Rights Centre has found.

4. #COVID-19: The National Public Health Emergency Team is to meet today to discuss the latest Covid-19 data and make a recommendation about easing Level 5 restrictions.

5. #COLERAINE: A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being shot at his home in Derry.

6. #CARLOW: Thousands have signed a petition in protest over female students at a school in Carlow reportedly being told to not wear tight clothing to PE classes.

7. #LUGANO: Two women have been injured after allegedly being stabbed in a terrorist attack at a department store in southern Switzerland.

8. #EIR SHOW: Eir representatives will appear before an Oireachtas Committee today after meeting Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan about dissatisfaction with customer care services last week.

