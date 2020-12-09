#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is to fly to Brussels today for a dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

2. #OPERATION FAOISEAMH: There have been 110 prosecutions for domestic violence offences in the past six weeks.

3. #STUDENTS: Student nurses have been in the headlines again recently. Here is a look at the current situation with unpaid clinical placements.

4. #ONE YEAR ON: New Zealand has marked the one year anniversary of a deadly volcanic eruption. 

5. #ROADS: The Christmas road safety plan began as gardaí said there has been a 133% increase in drug-driving incidents this year. 

6. #SHOPPING: Amazon customers in Ireland will incur the cost of returning non-faulty items to the seller after the Brexit transition period ends next month.

7. #GIGS: Concerns have been raised by ticket sellers about plans by the government to ban the above price reselling of tickets, arguing that the sector is seeking to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #DUBLIN 8: Dublin City Council confirmed that the historic Iveagh Markets have been repossessed by Lord Iveagh. 

