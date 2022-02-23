The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

1. #TAOISEACH: In our lead story this morning Stephen McDermott reports that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested that his own party’s councillors should not have voted against a number of local authority motions after accusing Sinn Féin of “objecting” to new homes by doing the same.

2. #RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin today said that Moscow was ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country’s interests and security were non-negotiable.

3. #FARM SHOOTING: A man remains in serious condition in hospital following a shooting in a rural area outside Tallaght, Dublin, yesterday.

A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident. One avenue of investigation is that a dispute between two men broke out in relation to the dog that was on the land.

4. #TONGA: Tonga’s main internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable.

Three people in Tonga were killed by the 15 January tsunami, dozens of homes were destroyed and drinking water was tainted.

5. #META: The Tánaiste reassured senior Facebook executives that Ireland was committed to a low corporate tax rate after being asked to clarify what the country’s position was – just a week before Ireland signed up to a global deal which will see corporation tax increased.

Leo Varadkar virtually met representatives of Facebook on 30 September to discuss issues including Facebook’s investment in Ireland, EU/US data transfers, tax and online content regulation.

6. #MISSING: The sister of a woman who has been missing for 11 years has called for a review of the case as she says it has been “a cold case for too long”.

Esra Uyrun, a 32-year-old mother-of-one went missing on the morning of 23 February 2011 after leaving her home in Clondalkin. Her car was later found in a car park at Bray strand in Wicklow.

7. #CAMPING TRAGEDY: The mother of a 22-year-old student who fell to his death through a blowhole while camping in Co Cork has paid an emotional tribute to his friends who made heroic efforts to save him.

8. #MARK LANEGAN: Iggy Pop has led tributes to fellow musician Mark Lanegan following his death aged 57. Peter Hook and John Cale were also among those to remember Lanegan and his “wild life that some of us could only dream of”.

A post on the musician’s official Twitter account said he died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, on Tuesday morning.