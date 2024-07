NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Hozier gig could be a bit wet tonight as a Yellow rain warning was issued for eastern counties. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking outside No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory at the general election. Alamy Alamy

#LABOUR LEAD: Keir Starmer pledged to lead a ‘Government of service’ after a landslide win in the UK Parliamentary elections.

#STARMER’S CABINET: Ministerial appointments were made in the new Labour cabinet swiftly.

#EXIT POLLS: Why did the exit poll get the numbers for some parties in the UK election so wrong?

#SPAIN: Spain eliminated hosts Germany from the Euros

#GOLDEN GOLF: Leona Maguire became the first ever Irish winner on Ladies European Tour

PARTING SHOT

A slab of butter believed to be hundreds of years old has been uncovered on a Donegal farm.

The ancient butter chunk was unearthed while work was ongoing at Micheál Boyle’s farm at Loughfad, Portnoo. Boyle spotted the block of butter peeking out of the ground after digger driver Alan Moore lifted a bucket of clay.

“It was just by pure luck that we came across it,” Boyle said.

“Alan took a bucket of stuff out and I could see this white thing in the ground. The minute I went down to it, I could get a smell off it and it was only about a foot into the ground.

“It’s a perfect rectangle and was perfectly held together. It’s completely greasy, but completely preserved.

“I got this salty, cheesy smell immediately, there was no mistaking what it was. This is only clay ground here, but it maybe was bogland back in time,” he added.

