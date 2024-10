NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí searched the former home of Kyran Durnin's family as part of a murder investigation. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Early voting got under way in Wisconsin, the United States, today. Alamy Alamy

#LEBANON: Hezbollah rockets targeted Israeli intelligence and naval bases after IDF hit Beirut overnight

Advertisement

#GAZA: Tens of thousands fled north Gaza as Israeli politicians attended a ‘resettlement’ conference

#PHILLY: Pack your bags! The Dublin Portal is leaving New York and heading to Philadelphia

#US: Early voting for the US Presidential Election kicked off in Wisconsin

PARTING SHOT

Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Josephine O Driscoll, Manager Wild Atlantic Way Fáilte Ireland Yvonne Shields O Connor, Irish Lights, CEO at a lighthouse on Valentia Island in Kerry.

The Great Lighthouses of Ireland are meeting this week on Valentia Island, Co Kerry to discuss plans that will hope to turn Ireland into a world-class maritime tourism destination.

A five-year strategy will be planned to reach this goal which is developed with 60 lighthouse, marine and tourism experts.