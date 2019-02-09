Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tens of thousands of people attended a rally in Dublin city in support of nurses and midwives who are striking over pay and staffing levels.
- A tourist was airlifted to hospital after falling at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.
- Gardaí renewed two appeals – one for information about the 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal and another for help finding Tony Galvin, who has been missing from Dublin since Tuesday.
- Former HSE Director General Tony O’Brien accused members of the Public Accounts Committee of “corroding public life with their antics”.
- Ireland got their Six Nations bid going, beating Scotland 22-13.
- Almost 15,000 patients aged 75 years old and over waited more than 24 hours in emergency departments last year, according to new figures.
WORLD
#FRANCE: A Yellow Vest protester’s hand was reportedly blown off during violent clashes in Paris.
#BREXIT: The UK government terminated a contract with Seaborne Freight, a company which has no ships, after an Irish shipping company which backed the deal withdrew its support.
#US: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign at a rally in Massachusetts, CNN reports.
#UK: Prince Philip has voluntarily given up his driving licence, Buckingham Palace said, weeks after being involved in a car crash.
PARTING SHOT
The annual Late Late Show Valentine’s Special took place last night and was full of romance and cringeworthy moments. The DailyEdge has a roundup of what happened, in case you missed it.
