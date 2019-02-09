Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eva O'Callaghan, student nurse from the Mater Hospital, at the IMNO rally in Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A burning command car belonging to France's anti-terror 'Vigipirate' squad in Paris today. Source: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP/Press Association Images

#FRANCE: A Yellow Vest protester’s hand was reportedly blown off during violent clashes in Paris.

#BREXIT: The UK government terminated a contract with Seaborne Freight, a company which has no ships, after an Irish shipping company which backed the deal withdrew its support.

#US: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign at a rally in Massachusetts, CNN reports.

#UK: Prince Philip has voluntarily given up his driving licence, Buckingham Palace said, weeks after being involved in a car crash.

PARTING SHOT

Source: RTÉ

The annual Late Late Show Valentine’s Special took place last night and was full of romance and cringeworthy moments. The DailyEdge has a roundup of what happened, in case you missed it.