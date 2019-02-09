This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 February, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A massive rally supporting nurses and midwives, violent clashes in France and the Six Nations had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,101 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4486110

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2139 Nurses_90563865 Eva O'Callaghan, student nurse from the Mater Hospital, at the IMNO rally in Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Tens of thousands of people attended a rally in Dublin city in support of nurses and midwives who are striking over pay and staffing levels.
  • A tourist was airlifted to hospital after falling at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.
  • Gardaí renewed two appeals – one for information about the 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal and another for help finding Tony Galvin, who has been missing from Dublin since Tuesday.
  • Former HSE Director General Tony O’Brien accused members of the Public Accounts Committee of “corroding public life with their antics”.
  • Ireland got their Six Nations bid going, beating Scotland 22-13.
  • Almost 15,000 patients aged 75 years old and over waited more than 24 hours in emergency departments last year, according to new figures.

WORLD

Screenshot 2019-02-09 at 19.05.29 A burning command car belonging to France's anti-terror 'Vigipirate' squad in Paris today. Source: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP/Press Association Images

#FRANCE: A Yellow Vest protester’s hand was reportedly blown off during violent clashes in Paris.

#BREXIT: The UK government terminated a contract with Seaborne Freight, a company which has no ships, after an Irish shipping company which backed the deal withdrew its support.

#US: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign at a rally in Massachusetts, CNN reports.

#UK: Prince Philip has voluntarily given up his driving licence, Buckingham Palace said, weeks after being involved in a car crash.

PARTING SHOT 

download Source: RTÉ

The annual Late Late Show Valentine’s Special took place last night and was full of romance and cringeworthy moments. The DailyEdge has a roundup of what happened, in case you missed it. 

