Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Two of six puppies seized by the ISPCA from an individual in Co Leitrim. All have been rehomed. Source: ISPCA

WORLD

Actor Peter Fonda, who has died at the age of 79, pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013. Source: Javier Rojas/Pi

#HONG KONG: Rival pro-democracy and pro-government demonstrations were held in the city today.

#GIBRALTAR: The US issued a warrant for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.

#US: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell last weekend, died from suicide by hanging, a coroner said.

#LA: Tributes were paid to Easy Rider star Peter Fonda, who died aged 79.

#THAILAND: A dugong whose fight for recovery made international headlines died from an infection exacerbated by bits of plastic lining her stomach.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Transplant Team Ireland

After months of preparation, 38 members of Transplant Team Ireland today flew out from Dublin Airport to represent their country at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle (from 17-24 August).

Ranging in age from 16 to 81, the team of 29 men and nine women have all undergone transplants including one heart, one lung, four liver, one bone marrow and 31 kidney transplants.