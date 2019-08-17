This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A serious assault, the Nóra Quoirin case, and protests in Hong Kong had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 8:00 PM
Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 8:00 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4770742

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jack russell dog and six puppiies with docket tails in ISPCA car Two of six puppies seized by the ISPCA from an individual in Co Leitrim. All have been rehomed. Source: ISPCA

  • A man in his 70s is in a critical condition after suffering serious head and spinal injuries in an assault that happened in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.
  • The family of Nóra Quoirin, who died while on holiday in Malaysia, issued a statement aiming to clarify “unhelpful” comments they say could hinder police investigations.
  • A man, aged 71, died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Clare coast.
  • Hundreds of veterans took part in a parade to mark the 50th anniversary of British troops being deployed in Northern Ireland.
  • A woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s died in separate road incidents in Co Tipperary.
  • Concerns were raised about the length of time it takes to process teachers’ information on the Department of Education’s payroll system.
  • A Donegal councillor encouraged people to spray paint over English translations on signs in the Gaeltacht region he represents.

WORLD

Peter Fonda Speaks on Family Separations Actor Peter Fonda, who has died at the age of 79, pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013. Source: Javier Rojas/Pi

#HONG KONG: Rival pro-democracy and pro-government demonstrations were held in the city today.

#GIBRALTAR: The US issued a warrant for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.

#US: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell last weekend, died from suicide by hanging, a coroner said.

#LA: Tributes were paid to Easy Rider star Peter Fonda, who died aged 79.

#THAILAND: A dugong whose fight for recovery made international headlines died from an infection exacerbated by bits of plastic lining her stomach.

PARTING SHOT

Transplant Team Ireland and supporters ready to depart from Dublin airport for WTG19 Source: Transplant Team Ireland

After months of preparation, 38 members of Transplant Team Ireland today flew out from Dublin Airport to represent their country at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle (from 17-24 August).

Ranging in age from 16 to 81, the team of 29 men and nine women have all undergone transplants including one heart, one lung, four liver, one bone marrow and 31 kidney transplants.

