Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 70s is in a critical condition after suffering serious head and spinal injuries in an assault that happened in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.
- The family of Nóra Quoirin, who died while on holiday in Malaysia, issued a statement aiming to clarify “unhelpful” comments they say could hinder police investigations.
- A man, aged 71, died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Clare coast.
- Hundreds of veterans took part in a parade to mark the 50th anniversary of British troops being deployed in Northern Ireland.
- A woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s died in separate road incidents in Co Tipperary.
- Concerns were raised about the length of time it takes to process teachers’ information on the Department of Education’s payroll system.
- A Donegal councillor encouraged people to spray paint over English translations on signs in the Gaeltacht region he represents.
WORLD
#HONG KONG: Rival pro-democracy and pro-government demonstrations were held in the city today.
#GIBRALTAR: The US issued a warrant for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.
#US: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell last weekend, died from suicide by hanging, a coroner said.
#LA: Tributes were paid to Easy Rider star Peter Fonda, who died aged 79.
#THAILAND: A dugong whose fight for recovery made international headlines died from an infection exacerbated by bits of plastic lining her stomach.
PARTING SHOT
After months of preparation, 38 members of Transplant Team Ireland today flew out from Dublin Airport to represent their country at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle (from 17-24 August).
Ranging in age from 16 to 81, the team of 29 men and nine women have all undergone transplants including one heart, one lung, four liver, one bone marrow and 31 kidney transplants.
