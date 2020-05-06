Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ava Poveda (11) joins Electric Ireland and Pieta House at a Darkness Into Light launch event in Greystones, Wicklow. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

A new artwork by Banksy, Game Changer, that celebrates NHS workers is now on view to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital in England. Source: Banksy/Instagram via PA Images

#UK: The death toll from Covid-19 in the UK has surpassed 30,000 people - the highest death toll in Europe, and the second highest globally behind the US.

#NEW YORK: Fifteen children have been hospitalised in New York with a rare inflammatory disease possibly linked to coronavirus.

#GERMANY: Tributes were paid to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider, who died at the age of 73 from cancer.

PARTING SHOT

Connell’s chain from Normal People has made it all the way to Forbes.

