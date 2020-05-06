This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Leaving Cert plans and the Covid-19 death toll in the UK made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 May 2020, 9:17 PM
55 minutes ago 2,480 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093032

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Darkness into Light 007 Ava Poveda (11) joins Electric Ireland and Pieta House at a Darkness Into Light launch event in Greystones, Wicklow. Source: Andres Poveda

  • A further 37 deaths and 265 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Alternative assessment models were discussed by various stakeholders at a meeting about the holding of Leaving Cert examinations; most students want the exams to be cancelled, according to a new survey.
  • The broadening of criteria for Covid-19 testing raised questions about whether Ireland could once again face a major backlog
  • Bewley’s café on Grafton Street in Dublin city set to close with the loss of over 100 jobs, it was confirmed.

  • The GAA said no inter-county games will be played before October.

  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will continue beyond its original end date but that the level of the payment may change.
  • The State will cover the majority of the cost of childcare for healthcare workers, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone confirmed. 
  • A number of gardaí were ordered to self-isolate after at least one of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 at Mountjoy Garda Station.
  • John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty’s High Court challenge against laws introduced by the State due to the Covid-19 pandemic is doomed to failure, lawyers for the State argued.
  • Hairdressers are being offered “three or four times” the normal price of a salon haircut by clients desperate to have their hair done during the current lockdown, according to industry representatives.

WORLD 

899 A new artwork by Banksy, Game Changer, that celebrates NHS workers is now on view to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital in England. Source: Banksy/Instagram via PA Images

#UK: The death toll from Covid-19 in the UK has surpassed 30,000 people - the highest death toll in Europe, and the second highest globally behind the US.

#NEW YORK: Fifteen children have been hospitalised in New York with a rare inflammatory disease possibly linked to coronavirus.

#GERMANY: Tributes were paid to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider, who died at the age of 73 from cancer.

PARTING SHOT 

Connell’s chain from Normal People has made it all the way to Forbes

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

