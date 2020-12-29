Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin’s Liberties became the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine
- An unscheduled Cabinet meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss the rapid growth in coronavirus infections and to consider new restrictions
- NPHET reported 1,546 new Covid-19 cases – the highest number to date – and the deaths of a further nine people with the illness
- A record number of new infections was also announced in Northern Ireland
- Met Éireann issued a snow/ice warning for several counties as temperatures plunge
- Six new fire stations are set to be built across the country as part of a new €61 million scheme
- Pope Francis appointed a new Archbishop of Dublin
- The Courts Service announced plans to use Croke Park for criminal trials
- Gardaí sought the public’s help in finding a missing man in Dublin
- A separate appeal was issued over a missing man in Galway
- The government indicated that drug testing at Irish music festivals come become a reality next summer
- Newly released records reveal concerns among British officials when issuing a formal apology for the Great Famine in 1997
- The Garda Representative Association elected a new president and vice-president
- Leinster Rugby confirmed that two senior players tested positive for Covid-19
WORLD
#CROATIA: A 12-year-old girl died and at least 20 people were injured by an earthquake.
#UNITED STATES: The House of Representatives voted to override President Trump’s veto of a defence policy bill.
#UNITED KINGDOM: Health officials expressed ‘extreme concern’ over the continued rise in the number of new cases, as well as the increasing pressure on the NHS.
#RUSSIA: The total number of deaths was revised upwards to three times the official toll. [BBC News]
PARTING SHOT
See how big and bright tonight’s full moon? Impress your friends (maybe) by explaining it’s called a Cold Moon. That certainly fits with the weather we’re currently experiencing. [Space.com]
