Tuesday 29 December 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what grabbed the headlines today.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE FIRST VACCINATIONS Annie Lynch became the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive a Covid vaccine. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

WORLD

winter-weather-dec-29th-2020 A small snowball fight in Chesire, the United Kingdom. Source: PA Images

#CROATIA: A 12-year-old girl died and at least 20 people were injured by an earthquake.

#UNITED STATES: The House of Representatives voted to override President Trump’s veto of a defence policy bill.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Health officials expressed ‘extreme concern’ over the continued rise in the number of new cases, as well as the increasing pressure on the NHS.

#RUSSIA: The total number of deaths was revised upwards to three times the official toll. [BBC News]

PARTING SHOT

See how big and bright tonight’s full moon? Impress your friends (maybe) by explaining it’s called a Cold Moon.  That certainly fits with the weather we’re currently experiencing. [Space.com]

