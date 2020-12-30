Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Behind the scenes as the Taoiseach addressed the nation from Government Buildings. Source: Tom Honan

IRELAND

WORLD

A rescue helicopter hovers over the scene of a landslide in Norway, Source: PA Images

#BREXIT: Britain’s EU trade deal cleared the House of Commons.

#YEMEN: Explosions hit Aden’s airport moments after the arrival of a government plane.

#NORWAY: Authorities are searching for people missing after a landslide in a town 20km northeast of Oslo.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Healthcare workers have warned that the latest surge of Covid-19 is putting the health service under ‘unsustainable pressure’.

#CROATIA: Fresh tremors were recorded after yesterday’s earthquake which left seven people dead.

#UNITED STATES: A member of Congress died from Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Another lockdown is a lot take in. Distract yourself from a few moments with this Twitter account, which posts pictures from the same spot in Wicklow’s Glendalough every few days. The results are spectacular, and each new post might provide you with a few seconds of calm in the future.