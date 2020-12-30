Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government announced ‘full-scale’ Level 5 restrictions – find a full breakdown here
- HSE officials warned that the health service will face a ‘very alarming’ challenge over the coming weeks as more people become seriously ill with Covid-19
- There was a nine-month high in the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19
- NPHET urged the public to stay at home after another record number of new confirmed coronavirus cases
- The reopening of schools has been pushed back by a week
- Elite sport is permitted to continue
- A ban on visitors from Great Britain was extended to include South Africa
- A man was shot dead by gardaí in west Dublin
- Northern Ireland reported a second day of record Covid-19 cases
- Newly declassified documents revealed details behind a cancelled visit of Prince Charles to Ireland in 1996
- A member of garda management launched High Court proceedings aimed at preventing the Minister for Justice from dismissing him from his job
- Minister Simon Harris called for universities to do more to tackle sexual harassment
- An investigation was launched after a man was killed by a stag in Cork
- More than €300,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin
- It’s still cold.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Britain’s EU trade deal cleared the House of Commons.
#YEMEN: Explosions hit Aden’s airport moments after the arrival of a government plane.
#NORWAY: Authorities are searching for people missing after a landslide in a town 20km northeast of Oslo.
#UNITED KINGDOM: Healthcare workers have warned that the latest surge of Covid-19 is putting the health service under ‘unsustainable pressure’.
#CROATIA: Fresh tremors were recorded after yesterday’s earthquake which left seven people dead.
#UNITED STATES: A member of Congress died from Covid-19.
PARTING SHOT
Another lockdown is a lot take in. Distract yourself from a few moments with this Twitter account, which posts pictures from the same spot in Wicklow’s Glendalough every few days. The results are spectacular, and each new post might provide you with a few seconds of calm in the future.
Tuesday 10th November 2020, 9:00am#upperlakphoto #photopostart pic.twitter.com/wNQkq09DCR— GlendaloughPhotoPost (@UpperLakePhoto) November 10, 2020
