#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what grabbed the headlines today.

By Nicky Ryan Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 8:39 PM
28 minutes ago 1,916 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313161

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

C96Q6509 (1) (1) Behind the scenes as the Taoiseach addressed the nation from Government Buildings. Source: Tom Honan

IRELAND

WORLD

norway-landslide A rescue helicopter hovers over the scene of a landslide in Norway, Source: PA Images

#BREXIT: Britain’s EU trade deal cleared the House of Commons.

#YEMEN: Explosions hit Aden’s airport moments after the arrival of a government plane.

#NORWAY: Authorities are searching for people missing after a landslide in a town 20km northeast of Oslo.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Healthcare workers have warned that the latest surge of Covid-19 is putting the health service under ‘unsustainable pressure’.

#CROATIA: Fresh tremors were recorded after yesterday’s earthquake which left seven people dead.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#UNITED STATES: A member of Congress died from Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Another lockdown is a lot take in. Distract yourself from a few moments with this Twitter account, which posts pictures from the same spot in Wicklow’s Glendalough every few days. The results are spectacular, and each new post might provide you with a few seconds of calm in the future.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie