Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Thursday 11 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 8:51 PM
17 minutes ago 529 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839034

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Heatwave Ireland 004 Members of the public walking by the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war A shopkeeper closes the door to a market ahead of a nightly curfew in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Source: David Goldman/PA

#WAR IN UKRAINE Satellite images have shown at least seven fighter planes at an airbase in Crimea have been blown up after an apparent Ukrainian attack on the base.

#RYAN GIGGS Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend told a jury she is “hugely ashamed” that she kept going back to the former Manchester United player who “kept promising the world”.

#LEGOLAND At least 34 people have been injured after two rollercoasters crashed into each other at Legoland Germany.

#AUSTRALIA Olivia Newton-John is to receive a state memorial service in Australia.

PARTING SHOT

REPRO_FREE_Dublin_Zoo_Okapi_03 The newborn okapi calf. Source: Patrick Bolger

Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a male okapi calf, the second okapi ever to be born in Ireland.

The calf was born in the early hours of this morning to parents Lumara (aged 7) and Kitabu (aged 14), and was standing just 20 minutes after being born. The zoo said he is in excellent health.

Dublin Zoo is holding a competition to name the new calf. Names must be of African origin to reflect the okapi’s Democratic Republic of Congo’s origins.

Naming suggestions can be submitted on the Dublin Zoo website, and the winners will receive a family day pass to visit Dublin Zoo on a date of their choice.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie