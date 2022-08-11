Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public walking by the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A shopkeeper closes the door to a market ahead of a nightly curfew in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Source: David Goldman/PA

#WAR IN UKRAINE Satellite images have shown at least seven fighter planes at an airbase in Crimea have been blown up after an apparent Ukrainian attack on the base.

#RYAN GIGGS Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend told a jury she is “hugely ashamed” that she kept going back to the former Manchester United player who “kept promising the world”.

#LEGOLAND At least 34 people have been injured after two rollercoasters crashed into each other at Legoland Germany.

#AUSTRALIA Olivia Newton-John is to receive a state memorial service in Australia.

PARTING SHOT

The newborn okapi calf. Source: Patrick Bolger

Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a male okapi calf, the second okapi ever to be born in Ireland.

The calf was born in the early hours of this morning to parents Lumara (aged 7) and Kitabu (aged 14), and was standing just 20 minutes after being born. The zoo said he is in excellent health.

Dublin Zoo is holding a competition to name the new calf. Names must be of African origin to reflect the okapi’s Democratic Republic of Congo’s origins.

Naming suggestions can be submitted on the Dublin Zoo website, and the winners will receive a family day pass to visit Dublin Zoo on a date of their choice.

📣 OKAPI NAMING COMPETITION 📣



There is an okapi calf in the African Plains that needs a name!



The baby was born in the early morning of Thursday 7th July to parents Lumara and Kitabu. The male okapi is the second okapi calf to ever be born in Ireland! pic.twitter.com/JA5uCcy7T5 — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) August 11, 2022