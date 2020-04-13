Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A member of the public walking past a Cherry Blossom tree in full bloom along Sandymount Strand in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A farmer attempts to scare away desert locusts in Mwingi Town in Kitui County, Kenya. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#USA: Bernie Sanders has endorsed his former rival in the US presidential campaign Joe Biden this evening.

#UK: Dominic Raab has said there are some “positive signs” from the latest data that show the UK is “starting to win this struggle”.

#ETHIOPIA: Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged half a million acres of cropland and driven around a million people to require emergency food aid.

PARTING SHOT

Keep petting your dog, folks, or your cats or whatever pet you have.

Recent reports of animals testing positive for Covid-19 should be taken seriously, but there is still no indication pets are transmitting the disease to humans, the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has said.

The council said it acknowledges that recent reports of dogs, cats and tigers testing positive for Covid-19 should be taken seriously, but advises that there is no indication at the moment that pets such as cats or dogs are active transmitters of the disease to humans.

So, on that note, here’s a picture of a doggo.

A mini goldendoodle, a mixture of golden retriever and toy poodle, plays with a stuffed animal. The puppy is eight weeks old and answers to the name Baloo. Source: DPA/PA Images