This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Apr 2020, 8:58 PM
40 minutes ago 3,723 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073671

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

004 Sandymount Strand A member of the public walking past a Cherry Blossom tree in full bloom along Sandymount Strand in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

xinhua-headlines-locust-outbreak-threatens-food-security-in-east-africa-international-response-urged A farmer attempts to scare away desert locusts in Mwingi Town in Kitui County, Kenya. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#USA: Bernie Sanders has endorsed his former rival in the US presidential campaign Joe Biden this evening.

#UK: Dominic Raab has said there are some “positive signs” from the latest data that show the UK is “starting to win this struggle”.

#ETHIOPIA: Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged half a million acres of cropland and driven around a million people to require emergency food aid.

PARTING SHOT

Keep petting your dog, folks, or your cats or whatever pet you have.

Recent reports of animals testing positive for Covid-19 should be taken seriously, but there is still no indication pets are transmitting the disease to humans, the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has said.  

The council said it acknowledges that recent reports of dogs, cats and tigers testing positive for Covid-19 should be taken seriously, but advises that there is no indication at the moment that pets such as cats or dogs are active transmitters of the disease to humans.  

So, on that note, here’s a picture of a doggo. 

puppy-goldendoodle A mini goldendoodle, a mixture of golden retriever and toy poodle, plays with a stuffed animal. The puppy is eight weeks old and answers to the name Baloo. Source: DPA/PA Images

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie