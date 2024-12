NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A cyclist goes by a mural on Montpelier Hill in Dublin. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

People gather to celebrate the Syrian government’s fall, in Istanbul, Turkey. Emrah Gurel / AP Emrah Gurel / AP / AP

#SYRIA: Bashar al-Assad’s flight from Syria triggered celebrations across the country and beyond at the end of his oppressive rule.

#USA: A man was questioned today in connection with last week’s killing of a top health insurance executive on a New York street, US media reported, as a nationwide hunt for the suspect continued.

#ISRAEL: Israel launched airstrikes against what it said were “chemical weapons” facilities in Syria as its military took control of the buffer zone across the border, violating a 1974 UN agreement.

#DIDDY: Rapper Jay-Z was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old with hip-hop star Sean Combs in the year 2000, court documents showed.

Santa Claus said Rudolph is looking forward to some nice treats Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

SANTA CLAUS WROTE a letter to the children of Ireland today with some advice about sending him their Christmas wish lists.

“Season’s Greetings to all from the North Pole!” Santa said in his letter.

“Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible,” he said.