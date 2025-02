NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Myriam Doyle of Mimitoys pictured at launch of Local Enterprise Week, which will run from the 3 – 7 March. To find out what events are happening near you, visit localenterprise.ie/week Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

European leaders at today's informal summit in Paris on Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen

#UKRAINE: European leaders sought to overcome differences at emergency Paris talks on responding to a shock policy shift on the war in Ukraine by the new US administration.

#RUSSIA: Top Russian officials will hold talks with their US counterparts on restoring ties between the two countries, as well as the war in Ukraine and preparing a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Kremlin said.

#CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis, hospitalised for bronchitis four days ago, faces a “complex clinical picture”, indicating that the 88-year-old’s stay will be longer than initially believed.

#GULF OF AMERICA: Mexico will take Google to court if it insists on changing the Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” for Maps users in the United States, the country’s president Claudia Sheinbaum said.

#PADDY’S DAY PARADE: This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham has been postponed until further notice, the organisers confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

Chef Kevin Dundon remains on the dancing show RTÉ RTÉ

Some viewers have called for a change to the voting format of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars after chef Kevin Dundon remained in the show at the expense of Kin star Yasmin Seky.

A caller to Liveline with Joe Duffy said “something needs to be looked at” regarding the voting system.

Philip told Liveline that the viewing public may be a “fickle bunch” who only keep Dundon in the show for the “entertainment factor”.

John however called in to say that the other callers “should get over it” and accept the public vote.

Maria meanwhile told Liveline that it’s “Dancing with the Stars, not Dancing with the Professionals” and hailed the “entertainment value” of Dundon that makes up for the dancing abilities.