Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

The Tree of Light on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Pro-democracy protesters, some wearing masks take part in a march in Hong Kong. Source: Kin Cheung via PA

#INDIA: At least 43 people died in a fire at a factory in New Delhi which authorities believe was caused by an electrical short circuit.

#NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong Un said North Korea has carried out a “very important test” at its space launch centre, as Pyongyang ramps up pressure on Washington over stalled nuclear talks.

#UK: Police in England arrested a man for allegedly making a racist gesture during yesterday’s Manchester football derby.

PARTING SHOT

Learning how to drive can be tricky – especially if one your parents is teaching you the rules of the road.

But imagine if you were actually flying a plane with your dad?

Well, that’s what happened to the Duffy family recently.

Captain Gerry Duff and First Officer Aoife Duf flew together for the first time on yesterday. The Duffs were coincidentally rostered to co-pilot their milestone first flight together from Dublin to Seattle.

Captain Gerry Duff recently celebrated his 30th year working with Aer Lingus, while daughter Aoife joined the airline through its cadetship programme two years ago and recently completed her Airbus A330 training for transatlantic travel.

Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

