Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at a media doorstep. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

An anti-government protester is sprayed by a water canon during ongoing protests against the political elites who have ruled the country since decades, in Beirut, Lebanon. Source: Hassan Ammar via PA

#CHINA: Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

#USA: Trump’s legal team has presented its line of defence for his upcoming impeachment trial, a process they dismissed as unconstitutional and “dangerous”.

#AUSTRALIA: Scientists said that the Australian landscape is being permanently altered by the nation’s wildfire crisis as a warming climate brings profound changes to the island continent.

PARTING SHOT

Commercial space travel got one step closer today after SpaceX completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in as little as two months, mimicking an emergency escape shortly after lift-off today.

Soon, you could be holidaying on the International Space Station (if you’re loaded).

Check out the today’s lift-off below.