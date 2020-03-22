Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A fourth death related to the Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland with the total number of cases now 906.
- Northern Ireland also recorded its second death with 20 new cases also confirmed.
- About 40,000 people in Ireland are waiting to have a Covid-19 test, the HSE has said.
- The HSE has also confirmed it has placed huge orders for Covid-19 testing equipment and face masks.
- Tánaitse Simon Coveney said the government is arranging a charter flight to fly Irish citizens out of Peru.
- Gardaí took action to restrict access to parts of Clare and Wicklow today as the public flocked to outdoor areas.
- A young boy is boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area of Dublin.
- Three men have been arrested in the midlands by members of the Special Detective Unit investigating dissident republican activity.
- A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash in Waterford.
WORLD
#UK: The death toll from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 281 after 48 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the British government has said.
#ITALY: Italy today recorded 651 deaths, fewer than yesterday’s highest total of 793. The country’s death toll now stands at 5,476.
#SPAIN: Spain’s prime minister is to ask parliament to extend a state of emergency until 11 April 11 to try to curb the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded 394 new deaths from the disease.
#GERMANY: German chancellor Angela Merkel Merkel is in quarantine after meeting a doctor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
PARTING SHOT
EasyJet executive Peter Bellew has apologised to his pilots and staff after a video message he delivered to airline employees turned out to be a heavily plagiarised version of Leo Varadkar’s address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day.
