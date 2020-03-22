This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Coronavirus deaths in Ireland, UK changes tack and Angela Merkel in quarantine.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 9:51 PM
1 hour ago 10,674 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054430

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CA92E284-0F4F-4A4A-9C04-C7DE7EB337A6 A Mother's Day like no other. Four generations of ladies meeting for the first time through a window. Source: Noel Gaule

Pictured: Kathy O’Hare (great grandmother), Mary Fitzpatrick (grandmother), Lorna Gaule (mother), Fiadh Gaule (five days old).

WORLD

coronavirus Source: PA Images

#UK: The death toll from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 281 after 48 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the British government has said.  

#ITALY: Italy today recorded 651 deaths, fewer than yesterday’s highest total of 793. The country’s death toll now stands at 5,476.  

#SPAIN: Spain’s prime minister is to ask parliament to extend a state of emergency until 11 April 11 to try to curb the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded 394 new deaths from the disease.

#GERMANY: German chancellor Angela Merkel Merkel is in quarantine after meeting a doctor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Stuart George/YouTube

EasyJet executive Peter Bellew has apologised to his pilots and staff after a video message he delivered to airline employees turned out to be a heavily plagiarised version of Leo Varadkar’s address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day.

