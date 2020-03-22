Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Mother's Day like no other. Four generations of ladies meeting for the first time through a window. Source: Noel Gaule

Pictured: Kathy O’Hare (great grandmother), Mary Fitzpatrick (grandmother), Lorna Gaule (mother), Fiadh Gaule (five days old).

WORLD

#UK: The death toll from coronavirus in the UK now stands at 281 after 48 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the British government has said.

#ITALY: Italy today recorded 651 deaths, fewer than yesterday’s highest total of 793. The country’s death toll now stands at 5,476.

#SPAIN: Spain’s prime minister is to ask parliament to extend a state of emergency until 11 April 11 to try to curb the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded 394 new deaths from the disease.

#GERMANY: German chancellor Angela Merkel Merkel is in quarantine after meeting a doctor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

EasyJet executive Peter Bellew has apologised to his pilots and staff after a video message he delivered to airline employees turned out to be a heavily plagiarised version of Leo Varadkar’s address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day.