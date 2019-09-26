This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

More Rent Pressure Zones, Boris Johnson’s language and the cost of the Trump visit.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK_26092019_Feis Ceoil_Cork_014 Ben Terhorst (cello), Megan Chan (violin) and Zara Kareem (viola) ahead of Feis Ceoil Young Platform concert.

WORLD

brexit UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street earlier. Source: PA Wire

 #WESTMINSTER: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for comments he made last night when he said the best way to “honour the memory” of murdered MP Jo Cox would be “to get Brexit done”.

#IMPEACHMENT: A US whistleblower has claimed the White House intervened to “lock down” the transcript of a call between Present Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart that has Trump facing impeachment.

#RIP: Former French President Jacques Chirac, who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, has died.

PARTING SHOT

shutterstock_1393008119 Source: Shutterstock

The man who first bred a labrador and poodle to make the now common labradoodle has said it’s his life’s biggest regret.  

Wally Conron says, “I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster.” (The Guardian)

