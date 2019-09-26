Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ben Terhorst (cello), Megan Chan (violin) and Zara Kareem (viola) ahead of Feis Ceoil Young Platform concert.

WORLD

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street earlier. Source: PA Wire

#WESTMINSTER: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for comments he made last night when he said the best way to “honour the memory” of murdered MP Jo Cox would be “to get Brexit done”.

#IMPEACHMENT: A US whistleblower has claimed the White House intervened to “lock down” the transcript of a call between Present Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart that has Trump facing impeachment.

#RIP: Former French President Jacques Chirac, who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, has died.

PARTING SHOT

The man who first bred a labrador and poodle to make the now common labradoodle has said it’s his life’s biggest regret.

Wally Conron says, “I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster.” (The Guardian)