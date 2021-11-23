Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Cabinet has not made any decision regarding the subsidising of antigen tests to make them more affordable and available for wider use.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he believes the levels paid under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme at the moment “are appropriate”.
- Public health officials have confirmed 3,666 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Survivors’ groups gathered outside Leinster House today calling for the recently announced Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme to be amended to better meet the needs of survivors.
- Members of the Garda Representative Association have strongly criticised an ongoing investigation into allegations of alleged corruption in Munster.
- Three men have been arrested as part of an operation in West Dublin targeting organised crime.
- Ireland’s energy regulator has decided against implementing a moratorium on new data centres connecting to the national grid.
- Stormont ministers have agreed a series of new measures aimed at bolstering adherence to Covid rules in Northern Ireland.
- Sally Rooney, Séamus O’Reilly and Maureen Gaffney are among the winning authors at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.
INTERNATIONAL
#BULGARIA: At least 46 people have been killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early this morning.
#BELARUS: A group of 118 migrants who had hoped to reach the EU through Poland have been flown out of Belarus.
#AUSTRIA: Austria’s Chancellor has defended his government’s decision to introduce a vaccine mandate as of 1 February next year.
PARTING SHOT
The Coastal Atlas of Ireland by Val Cummins, Robert Devoy, Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett, Sarah Kandrot has won The Journal‘s Best Irish Published Book of the Year at An Post’s Irish Book Awards tonight.
Congratulations to the FIVE authors of the impressive Coastal Atlas of Ireland, winners of sponsored Best Irish-Published Book of the Year! #APIBAS— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) November 23, 2021
Bravo, Robert Devoy, Val Cummins, Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett, Sarah Kandrot! pic.twitter.com/xBsD5UkNTB
