Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students at a protest outside the Dáil today over college fees Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Migrants rest inside a logistics centre at the checkpoint Kuznitsa at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno Source: AP/PA Images

#BULGARIA: At least 46 people have been killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early this morning.

#BELARUS: A group of 118 migrants who had hoped to reach the EU through Poland have been flown out of Belarus.

#AUSTRIA: Austria’s Chancellor has defended his government’s decision to introduce a vaccine mandate as of 1 February next year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The Coastal Atlas of Ireland by Val Cummins, Robert Devoy, Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett, Sarah Kandrot has won The Journal‘s Best Irish Published Book of the Year at An Post’s Irish Book Awards tonight.