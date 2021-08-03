Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A bus driver and a local priest died after a bus crashed in Monkstown, Co Cork this afternoon.
- 1,015 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The CMO warned that coronavirus outbreaks are originating through symptomatic people socialising.
- Ireland finally completed a deal to secure 700,000 Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccines from Romania.
- Boxer Kellie Harrington guaranteed another Olympic medal for Ireland.
- The United States upgraded its Covid warning against travel to a number of countries, including Ireland.
- Prisoners have been denied access to showers for up to 14 days because of restrictions introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.
INTERNATIONAL
#BELARUS: A missing Belarusian dissident was found hanged in a park in Ukraine. Police opened a murder probe and supporters accused the Belarusian government of killing the activist.
#STRAIT OF HORMUZ: A UK maritime security agency has reported a “potential hijack” on a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, five days after an attack on a tanker left two dead.
#UNITED STATES: The Pentagon went on lockdown after a shooting at a bus and subway station just outside the highly secure US military headquarters.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
The Arctic Walrus that became a sensation when he was spotted off the Kerry coastline in March is back – this time, he’s been spotted near Clonea Strand in Co Waterford.
The burly beast was spotted off the coast of Wales, England and France in following months, meaning he racked up at least 2,000km on his travels.
COMMENTS