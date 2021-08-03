Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The road closed after a priest was hit by a bus in Monkstown, Co Cork, this afternoon. Source: Niall O'Connor/TheJournal.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency vehicles are outside the Pentagon today. Source: Andrew Harnik/AP

#BELARUS: A missing Belarusian dissident was found hanged in a park in Ukraine. Police opened a murder probe and supporters accused the Belarusian government of killing the activist.

#STRAIT OF HORMUZ: A UK maritime security agency has reported a “potential hijack” on a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, five days after an attack on a tanker left two dead.

#UNITED STATES: The Pentagon went on lockdown after a shooting at a bus and subway station just outside the highly secure US military headquarters.

PARTING SHOT

The walrus at Clonea, Co Waterford. Source: Cormac Walsh

The Arctic Walrus that became a sensation when he was spotted off the Kerry coastline in March is back – this time, he’s been spotted near Clonea Strand in Co Waterford.

The burly beast was spotted off the coast of Wales, England and France in following months, meaning he racked up at least 2,000km on his travels.