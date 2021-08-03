#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Tragedy in Cork, the death of a missing Belarusian dissident and Kellie Harrington made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,607 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5514000

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

niall-monkstown The road closed after a priest was hit by a bus in Monkstown, Co Cork, this afternoon. Source: Niall O'Connor/TheJournal.ie

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Emergency vehicles are outside the Pentagon today. Source: Andrew Harnik/AP

#BELARUS: A missing Belarusian dissident was found hanged in a park in Ukraine. Police opened a murder probe and supporters accused the Belarusian government of killing the activist.

#STRAIT OF HORMUZ: A UK maritime security agency has reported a “potential hijack” on a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, five days after an attack on a tanker left two dead.

#UNITED STATES: The Pentagon went on lockdown after a shooting at a bus and subway station just outside the highly secure US military headquarters.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

DSCN5615 The walrus at Clonea, Co Waterford. Source: Cormac Walsh

The Arctic Walrus that became a sensation when he was spotted off the Kerry coastline in March is back – this time, he’s been spotted near Clonea Strand in Co Waterford.

The burly beast was spotted off the coast of Wales, England and France in following months, meaning he racked up at least 2,000km on his travels. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie