NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Twelve curlew chicks hatch at Fota Wildlife Park as part of partnership with the Breeding Waders European Innovation Partnership Programme, with more expected in the coming weeks Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Former President Donald Trump leaving the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP TRIAL: Jury deliberations in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have begun.

#GAZA: Israel carried out even more strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the UN Security Council met to discuss the deadly attack at the weekend that sparked global outcry.

#SINGAPORE: A sudden 54-metre altitude drop caused unbelted passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by deadly turbulence to be thrown violently inside the cabin, said Singapore’s transport ministry.

Advertisement

#GOLF: Prosecutors in Kentucky dropped assault charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested after a traffic incident outside the US PGA Championship earlier this month.

#SOUTH AFRICA: Voters turned out for a landmark general election in South Africa today, with the ruling ANC’s exclusive grip on power in doubt three decades after the advent of democracy.

PARTING SHOT

AI-generated 'All Eyes on Rafah' image that has been shared many times on Instagram

If you’re on Instagram, the above image is one you will have seen countless times over the past day or so.

The ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ graphic has been shared well over 20 million accounts on the platform, but some have pointed out the limitations of this kind of engagement.

The AI-generated graphic is not associated with any fundraising campaign or activist group, and does not feature real footage, image or information, but has quickly outpaced actual footage from Gaza in terms of its spread online.

In this article, reporter Carl Kinsella looks at why the AI image has gone vital amid the footage of real horror in Gaza.