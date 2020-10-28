#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 9:03 PM
7 minutes ago 578 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5247251

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

scene 263 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed 675 new Covid-19 cases and six further deaths in Ireland.
  • The government wants to have an airport testing system in place by Christmas to make it easier for people to travel.
  • The bodies of a woman and two children aged 6 and 12 have been discovered at a house in Dublin.
  • Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) have voted to take industrial action unless the government takes action on a number of issues.
  • Ten people have been accused of sharing pictures or naming the boys who murdered Ana Kriégel.
  • Nine deaths and 840 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
  • Knock Airport is closing for four weeks as Ryanair announces that it will only operate Ireland flights from Dublin Airport between 14 November and 12 December
  • Over 1,000 low-paid school secretaries have secured an agreement to have their conditions of employment “regularised”.

WORLD

covid-19-national-lockdown-nb French president Emmanuel Macron speaking to the nation this evening. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#SPAIN An awards ceremony with approximately 80 people in attendance, including several government ministers, has drawn criticism in Spain

#FRANCE French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new coronavirus lockdown until at least 1 December, hoping to bring under control an outbreak that is poised to overwhelm hospitals in a matter of days

#UK Police in the United Kingdom could break up Christmas dinners in the case of breaches in Covid-19 rules, a commissioner has warned

#US Louisiana is preparing for a life-threatening storm surge as Zeta regains hurricane strength.

PARTING SHOT

shutterstock_621163958 Source: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

An announcement from Kim Kardashian on how she spent her 40th birthday has sparked a mixed response on social media.

Kardashian, who turned 40 on 21 October, tweeted: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Many have said that Kardashian’s choice to host a party amid Covid-19 was inappropriate, but others have parodied her tweet and turned it into a meme.

Lauren Boland
