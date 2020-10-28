Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials have confirmed 675 new Covid-19 cases and six further deaths in Ireland.

have confirmed 675 new Covid-19 cases and six further deaths in Ireland. The government wants to have an airport testing system in place by Christmas to make it easier for people to travel.

to make it easier for people to travel. The bodies of a woman and two children aged 6 and 12 have been discovered at a house in Dublin.

in Dublin. Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) have voted to take industrial action unless the government takes action on a number of issues .

. Ten people have been accused of sharing pictures or naming the boys who murdered Ana Kriégel .

. Nine deaths and 840 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

in Northern Ireland. Knock Airport is closing for four weeks as Ryanair announces that it will only operate Ireland flights from Dublin Airport between 14 November and 12 December

for four weeks as Ryanair announces that it will only operate Ireland flights from Dublin Airport between 14 November and 12 December Over 1,000 low-paid school secretaries have secured an agreement to have their conditions of employment “regularised”.

WORLD

French president Emmanuel Macron speaking to the nation this evening. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#SPAIN An awards ceremony with approximately 80 people in attendance, including several government ministers, has drawn criticism in Spain

#FRANCE French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new coronavirus lockdown until at least 1 December, hoping to bring under control an outbreak that is poised to overwhelm hospitals in a matter of days

#UK Police in the United Kingdom could break up Christmas dinners in the case of breaches in Covid-19 rules, a commissioner has warned

#US Louisiana is preparing for a life-threatening storm surge as Zeta regains hurricane strength.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

An announcement from Kim Kardashian on how she spent her 40th birthday has sparked a mixed response on social media.

Kardashian, who turned 40 on 21 October, tweeted: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Many have said that Kardashian’s choice to host a party amid Covid-19 was inappropriate, but others have parodied her tweet and turned it into a meme.