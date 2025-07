NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Dublin GAA club is hopeful that Palestine GAA's team (pictured) will still get to go on its trip to Ireland, after The Journal revealed that their visas were rejected.

INTERNATIONAL

Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on Palestine, was sanctioned by the US for her reports on human rights abuses by Israel in Palestine. Alamy, file Alamy, file

#UNITED STATES: A UN expert on Palestine was sanctioned by the US after publishing a report on companies enabling human rights’ abuses by Israel in Palestine

#FRANCE: The (original) Birkin bag was sold for over €8m at an auction in Paris

#EUROPEAN UNION: Ursula von der Leyen survived a rare EU no-confidence vote

#PALESTINE: The EU announced it will not ban trade with Israel and will instead work with Netanyahu to increase aid into Gaza

#BRAZIL: Trump threatened Brazil with a 50% tariff over ex-leader corruption trial

#UKRAINE: A Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv killed two and injures more than a dozen

PARTING SHOT

Irish author and presenter Graham Norton is among the all-star line-up set to appear at the West Cork Literary Festival, taking place from tomorrow in Bantry. Alamy, file Alamy, file

Richard E. Grant, Eimear McBride, Graham Norton, Ruth Padel, and John Creedon are just some of the high-profile writers making the trip to Bantry over the next week for the West Cork Literary Festival, starting tomorrow.

The week-long free event will celebrate of writing and reading, with a varied and extensive programme.