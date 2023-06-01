GOOD MORNING.

Housing

1. Ireland is one of seven EU countries that saw the biggest increase in young adults (25-34 years old) living with their parents between 2010 and 2019, according to research conducted by EU agency Eurofound.

The study’s publication coincided with the publication of census findings that show a drop in overall homeownership of 4% between 2011 and 2022.

Retirement

2. Evelyn Cusack is retiring from Met Éireann after a career of over 40 years at the meteorological service.

A familiar face on RTÉ TV broadcasts for decades, she served as deputy head of forecasting before becoming head of the service in March 2018.

Ukraine

3. Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv, killing at least three people, including two children, and wounding 10 others, authorities said.

Social Protection

4. Carers are set to receive an annual grant of €1,850 in recognition of what the Department of Social Protection called “the key role” they play in society.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced the payment of the Carer’s Support Grant, which will benefit roughly 125,000 carers across the country.

That ’70s Show

5. That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of rape in a Los Angeles retrial in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.

United States

6. Former US vice president Mike Pence plans to announce his 2024 White House candidacy next week, challenging Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, US media have reported.

Lough Derg

7. The body of a male has been recovered from Lough Derg in Co Clare following an incident involving a jet ski.

Abortion

8. A People Before Profit bill calling for the mandatory three-day waiting period for an abortion to be abolished has passed second stage in the Dáil.