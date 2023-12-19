Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA The UN has again postponed a vote on a fresh call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which comes as a senior Hamas leader is due to visit Egypt to hold ceasefire negotiations.
#RED SEA Fears of major global trade disruption because of Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacking cargo ships are growing, with five of the world’s six largest shipping companies halting operations in the area as a result.
#QUAKE Rescuers in remote villages of northwest China are diggings through the rubble of collapsed homes in freezing conditions after the country’s deadliest earthquake in years killed at least 127 people.
actors have been making their mark on the international stage in recent years – and that was obvious yet again with the nominations for the Golden Globes.
The awards are seen as something of a precursor to the Oscars, potentially giving an indication of further award success.
Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, and Andrew Scott all feature in the Best Actor category, while Poor Things, produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures, is also up for a slew of nominations.
Joining The Explainer podcast this week’s is author and freelance arts journalist Aoife Barry, who takes the team through the history of the awards as well as the familiar faces who are up for Best Actor.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site