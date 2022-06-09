Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Irish consumers prices increased by an average of 7.8% in the 12 months to May — the fastest pace in nearly 38 years — up from 7% in the year to April.
- Only 59% of climate measures that were due to be completed between January and March were delivered on time, with the Department of the Environment reporting the worst completion rate of any department.
- The government is set to introduce emergency legislation in response to a High Court ban on garda court presenters prosecuting cases.
- A person is entitled to protect themselves from an attack once the force used is “reasonable and proportionate”, the judge in the trial of a food delivery cyclist accused of murdering teenager Josh Dunne told the jury.
- Seven food business were hit with closure orders last month for issues including live rodents and dead insects, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
- Iarnród Éireann appealed for renewed vigilance from the public at level crossings, as a 74% rise in traffic incidents has been recorded.
- Minister Eamon Ryan dismissed a claim by independent TD Richard O’Donoghue that Ryan had a state car bring his bike almost 200 kilometres to Limerick.
- The founder of Tayto Park Ray Coyle died aged 70.
- An investigation is under way in Galway city after the body of an elderly woman was found on a street this morning.
- The Central Bank released a warning notice about two firms operating without its authorisation, one of which has Catriona Carey listed as its sole director.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK LABOUR Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of taking a “wrecking ball” to relationships with Ireland and the EU with his controversial plan to unilaterally scrap aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
#LEGAL Thailand has made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana.
#UKRAINE Two British soldiers who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels.
#GUN VIOLENCE The United States House of Representatives has voted to set a minimum age of 21 for buying semi-automatic weapons in response to recent mass shootings, including in New York and Texas.
PARTING SHOT
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Mark Mellett, the former Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, told an Irish security conference that Russia exposed Ireland’s vulnerabilities off our coasts.
Mellett was speaking at the recent Slándáil organised event on the “Future of Irish Defence” which was being held as the government considers the future direction of the Defence Forces.
The former defence chief said that Ireland was powerless to do anything to prevent the exercises.
COMMENTS