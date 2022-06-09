Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A car caught at a level crossing, one of several incidents highlighted by Iarnród Éireann. Source: Iarnród Éireann.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer at Government Buildings with the Taoiseach. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

#UK LABOUR Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of taking a “wrecking ball” to relationships with Ireland and the EU with his controversial plan to unilaterally scrap aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#LEGAL Thailand has made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana.

#UKRAINE Two British soldiers who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels.

#GUN VIOLENCE The United States House of Representatives has voted to set a minimum age of 21 for buying semi-automatic weapons in response to recent mass shootings, including in New York and Texas.

PARTING SHOT

File image of Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Mark Mellett, the former Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, told an Irish security conference that Russia exposed Ireland’s vulnerabilities off our coasts.

Mellett was speaking at the recent Slándáil organised event on the “Future of Irish Defence” which was being held as the government considers the future direction of the Defence Forces.

The former defence chief said that Ireland was powerless to do anything to prevent the exercises.