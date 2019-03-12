The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Last night saw a potential breakthrough in Brexit negotiations, with UK prime minister Theresa May saying that she had received legally binding assurances around the controversial backstop.

2. #MCGREGOR: Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has been charged with “strong arm robbery and criminal mischief” in Miami following an alleged altercation with a fan.

3. #BOEING: Singapore has joined the list of countries that have banned the use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the country’s airspace, following the deadly Ethiopia plane crash at the weekend.

4. #STROKESTOWN: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe held a meeting with KBC to “reassure” the bank of the government’s support in the wake of the controversy surrounding the forced eviction of a Roscommon family in December, new documents reveal.

5. #INTEREST: A study by the ESRI has found that mortgage interest rates are set to rise in the coming years, making repayment difficult for some Irish households.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: Nearly 100 asylum seekers have been relocated from a hotel in Co Monaghan to make rooms available ahead of Ireland’s tourist season.

7. #VARADKAR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to travel to the United States this week to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Washington DC and Chicago.

8. #STORM GARETH: A Status Orange wind warning for counties in the northwest of the country is set to come into effect this afternoon as a result of Storm Gareth, according to Met Éireann.