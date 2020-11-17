The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #U-TURN: The government will today move to introduce a regulation that will give gardaí the power to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol.

2. #SWINFORD: An investigation has been launched into the suspected fatal assault of a man at a house in Co Mayo last night

3. #RESEARCH: Mouthwash can eradicate coronavirus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a laboratory, a scientific study has found.

4. #WOULFE: The judicial council is meeting today to discuss the controversy around Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, RTÉ reports.

5. US ELECTION: President-elect Joe Biden has warned that “more people may die” without immediate co-ordination on fighting the coronavirus pandemic if Donald Trump refuses to accept the country’s election result.

6. #NUCLEAR FACILITIES: Two months before he is due to leave office, President Donald Trump asked top aides about the possibility of striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, The New York Times reported last night.

7. #SUPPORT THE ARTS: A basic income scheme for the arts and culture sector will be discussed by ministers at Cabinet today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #ARRIVAL SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

9. #DRESDEN HEIST: German police have arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.