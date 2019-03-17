The 9 at 9: St Patrick's Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW ZEALAND: A man whose wife was killed in the Christchurch terror attack as she rushed back into a mosque to rescue him said he forgives the gunman, as the death toll from the mass shooting rises to 50.

2. #GARDAÍ: At least 10 complaints, including allegations of physically threatening behaviour, have been made against a senior garda officer in the past four years, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Concerns have been raised about the location of some Direct Provision centres, with asylum seekers at one planned centre in Donegal possibly having to cross the border into Northern Ireland, a criminal offence, to get to Dublin.

4. #ST PATRICK’S WEEK: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar completed the final leg of his US trip with by walking in the Chicago parade alongside Conor McGregor.

5. #BREXIT: Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said if MPs don’t back her Brexit deal, set to be voted on for the third time next week, Britain “will not leave the EU for many months, if ever“.

6. #INJECNTION CENTRES: A plan to open a medically supervised injecting facility in Dublin city has been met with fierce local opposition.

7. #ANGLO: Anglo Irish Bank used unauthorised “cut and paste” signatures on a €1 billion loan facility, the family of former billionaire Sean Quinn has claimed in court, the Sunday Business Post reports. The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), formerly Anglo, denies the allegations.

8. #NURSES’ STRIKE: Dying cancer patients, students and Fine Gael voters were among those who wrote to Leo Varadkar to express support for nurses during last month’s strike, correspondence sent to the Taoiseach’s office and seen by TheJournal.ie shows.

9. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: There are St Patrick’s Day parades happening all over the country, and the world, today. If you’re going to the parade in Dublin, here’s everything you need to know.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie.

