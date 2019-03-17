This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: St Patrick's Day

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 8:43 AM
13 minutes ago 718 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547366
Image: Shutterstock/Shebeko
Image: Shutterstock/Shebeko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW ZEALAND: A man whose wife was killed in the Christchurch terror attack as she rushed back into a mosque to rescue him said he forgives the gunman, as the death toll from the mass shooting rises to 50.

2. #GARDAÍ: At least 10 complaints, including allegations of physically threatening behaviour, have been made against a senior garda officer in the past four years, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Concerns have been raised about the location of some Direct Provision centres, with asylum seekers at one planned centre in Donegal possibly having to cross the border into Northern Ireland, a criminal offence, to get to Dublin.

4. #ST PATRICK’S WEEK: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar completed the final leg of his US trip with by walking in the Chicago parade alongside Conor McGregor.

5. #BREXIT: Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said if MPs don’t back her Brexit deal, set to be voted on for the third time next week, Britain “will not leave the EU for many months, if ever“.

6. #INJECNTION CENTRES: A plan to open a medically supervised injecting facility in Dublin city has been met with fierce local opposition.

7. #ANGLO: Anglo Irish Bank used unauthorised “cut and paste” signatures on a €1 billion loan facility, the family of former billionaire Sean Quinn has claimed in court, the Sunday Business Post reports. The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), formerly Anglo, denies the allegations.

8. #NURSES’ STRIKE: Dying cancer patients, students and Fine Gael voters were among those who wrote to Leo Varadkar to express support for nurses during last month’s strike, correspondence sent to the Taoiseach’s office and seen by TheJournal.ie shows.

9. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: There are St Patrick’s Day parades happening all over the country, and the world, today. If you’re going to the parade in Dublin, here’s everything you need to know.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    66,532  0
    2
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    65,210  20
    3
    		Nine people taken to hospital after collision between Luas and bus
    61,870  110
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    266  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    99,992  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    94,095  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    76,194  183
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    22,590  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    8,662  0
    3
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,967  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie