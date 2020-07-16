The 9 at 9: Thursday

Updated 27 minutes ago
1. #PHASE FOUR: Publicans and hoteliers have expressed concerns after the government announced that the country will not move to Phase 4 on 20 July as planned.
2. #FACEBOOK: Europe’s highest court has invalidated an online data sharing system between the EU and the US, following a case brought against Facebook in Dublin by an Austrian privacy campaigner.
3. #HACKED: Twitter has apologised after high profile users had their accounts hacked as part of a Bitcoin scam last night.
4. #DERRY: The PSNI have charged a man with firearms charges as part of an investigation into the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019.
5. #US: More than 67,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the US in 24 hours yesterday, a new record for a country where the virus is re-surging.
6. #CLIMATE CRISIS: Scientists have warned that a recent heatwave in Siberia that saw temperatures reach 38 degrees Celsius in the region was “almost impossible” without the influence of manmade climate change.
7. #BALLYHAUNIS: A man in his 40s has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Mayo.
8. #BRISTOL: The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester, which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol yesterday, has been removed by authorities.
9. #NOT GRANTED: The government rejected a grant application to the value of €6.6 million from Dublin City Council to fund a controversial white-water rafting project in the city.
