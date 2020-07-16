This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 8:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa-S
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa-S

Updated 27 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PHASE FOUR: Publicans and hoteliers have expressed concerns after the government announced that the country will not move to Phase 4 on 20 July as planned.

2. #FACEBOOK: Europe’s highest court has  invalidated an online data sharing system between the EU and the US, following a case brought against Facebook in Dublin by an Austrian privacy campaigner.

3. #HACKED: Twitter has apologised after high profile users had their accounts hacked as part of a Bitcoin scam last night.

4. #DERRY: The PSNI have charged a man with firearms charges as part of an investigation into the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019.

5. #US: More than 67,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the US in 24 hours yesterday, a new record for a country where the virus is re-surging.

6. #CLIMATE CRISIS: Scientists have warned that a recent heatwave in Siberia that saw temperatures reach 38 degrees Celsius in the region was “almost impossible” without the influence of manmade climate change.

7. #BALLYHAUNIS: A man in his 40s has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

8. #BRISTOL: The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester, which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol yesterday, has been removed by authorities.

9. #NOT GRANTED: The government rejected a grant application to the value of €6.6 million from Dublin City Council to fund a controversial white-water rafting project in the city.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

