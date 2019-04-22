Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee held a demonstration outside the offices of a dissident Republican group in Derry, putting a number of red handprints on the wall.
- Irish film Vivarium was selected to screen as part of the prestigious International Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival next month.
- A man was arrested in Dublin after shots were fired at a vehicle in Clonsilla earlier this morning.
- Irish tourists who may be in or travelling to Sri Lanka were urged to be aware of travel restrictions and a curfew following yesterday’s series of bomb attacks.
- It was a dry, warm day across the country.
- Gorse fires burned in west Donegal, damaging property and bringing local volunteers out in support of firefighters.
- Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry were released without charge.
- The DFA issued an invitation to tender worth €13 million for the provision of a new IT system to process passports, it was announced.
- Beaumont Hospital‘s no-smoking campus policy continues to be flouted by patients and visitors.
WORLD
#RUSSIA: Russia said it was “too early” to say whether it could work with Volodymyr Zelensky, the comedian who was elected to the Ukraine presidency in a weekend vote.
#LONDON: Met Police announced that over 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests over the past week.
#SRI LANKA: The government said they believed a local Islamist extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 people
PARTING SHOT
TheJournal.ie went out to spend some time with Royal Canal Clean-Up Group to see the work they do keeping the waterways clean. Check it out:Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
