Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A pair of Easter Lamb twins, explore the Curragh Plain in Kildare, against the backdrop of furze bushes in full bloom. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People gather outside the St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, yesterday. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#RUSSIA: Russia said it was “too early” to say whether it could work with Volodymyr Zelensky, the comedian who was elected to the Ukraine presidency in a weekend vote.

#LONDON: Met Police announced that over 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests over the past week.

#SRI LANKA: The government said they believed a local Islamist extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 people

PARTING SHOT

TheJournal.ie went out to spend some time with Royal Canal Clean-Up Group to see the work they do keeping the waterways clean. Check it out: