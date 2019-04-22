This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

Protests in Derry, gorse fires in Donegal and another sunny day across the country – This evening’s top stories.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 22 Apr 2019, 7:55 PM
48 minutes ago 2,348 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602566

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

EASTER LAMBS II2A2550_90569477 A pair of Easter Lamb twins, explore the Curragh Plain in Kildare, against the backdrop of furze bushes in full bloom. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  1. Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee held a demonstration outside the offices of a dissident Republican group in Derry, putting a number of red handprints on the wall.   
  2. Irish film Vivarium was selected to screen as part of the prestigious International Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival next month.
  3. A man was arrested in Dublin after shots were fired at a vehicle in Clonsilla earlier this morning.
  4. Irish tourists who may be in or travelling to Sri Lanka were urged to be aware of travel restrictions and a curfew following yesterday’s series of bomb attacks.
  5. It was a dry, warm day across the country
  6. Gorse fires burned in west Donegal, damaging property and bringing local volunteers out in support of firefighters.
  7. Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry were released without charge.
  8. The DFA issued an invitation to tender worth €13 million for the provision of a new IT system to process passports, it was announced. 
  9. Beaumont Hospital‘s no-smoking campus policy continues to be flouted by patients and visitors. 

WORLD 

Xinhua Headlines: Sri Lanka in tears as multiple bombings kill hundreds People gather outside the St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, yesterday. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#RUSSIA: Russia said it was “too early” to say whether it could work with Volodymyr Zelensky, the comedian who was elected to the Ukraine presidency in a weekend vote.

#LONDON: Met Police announced that over 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests over the past week.

#SRI LANKA: The government said they believed a local Islamist extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 people

PARTING SHOT 

TheJournal.ie went out to spend some time with Royal Canal Clean-Up Group to see the work they do keeping the waterways clean. Check it out:

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie