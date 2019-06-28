Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ahead of the Pride Parade in Dublin tomorrow, famous gay bar The George is decorated with rainbow flag balloons. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Children cooling off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris. Source: Francisco Seco via PA Images

#FRANCE: France recorded its hottest ever temperature at 44.3 degrees.

#NORTH KOREA: The wife of an Australian man who is missing and is feared detained in North Korea said she had no hint that anything was wrong before his disappearance.

#G20: US president Donald Trump hailed his “very, very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

PARTING SHOT

Enjoying the nice weather? Well exactly one year ago TheJournal.ie video team took the roofs of the city to bask in the good weather, and attempt to fry an egg in the sun. Check it out here.