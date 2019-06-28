This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Teenage girl dies after being pulled out to sea, latest homeless figures released, and record heatwave hits France – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 28 Jun 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin prepares for Pride Ahead of the Pride Parade in Dublin tomorrow, famous gay bar The George is decorated with rainbow flag balloons. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A teenage girl has died in hospital after she was pulled out to sea off Termonfeckin beach in Co Louth.
  • President Michael D Higgins praised Gay Byrne’s “courage” and “compassion” as the legendary broadcaster received a lifetime achievement award
  • Gardaí expressed concern for a girl missing since Wednesday, when she was last seen getting into a grey BMW
  • The Irish Greyhound Board promised tougher inspections and funding for injured greyhounds following an RTÉ investigation that indicated that thousands of greyhounds were killed in 2017 because they weren’t fast enough.
  • Gardaí were investigating damage to a marble statue of an archbishop in Thurles, Co Tipperary.
  • An apprentice carpenter who admitted unlawfully killing his friend in a “one punch” assault has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment with the final two years suspended.
  • People were being warned to stay safe while swimming in the coming days, as the high temperatures and warm weather look set to extend into the weekend. 
  • Latest homelessness figures showed that there are over 10,253 people living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Dublin
  • Gardaí in Kerry appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal single vehicle collision this morning.
  •  36-year-old man admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a church in Dublin. 
  • Next week’s planned three-day strike by healthcare support worker has been deferred following the intervention of the Labour Court
  • The government announced it was set to go ahead with plans for self-employed workers to be able to access jobseekers benefit. 
  • CSO data showed that people living in deprived parts of Ireland have a lower life-expectancy than those living in affluent areas.
  • A man appeared in court over the murder of mother-of-three Skaidrite Valdgeima at a Dublin city-centre apartment.
  • An Oireachtas committee heard that members of the Irish Naval Service are being forced to sleep on ships when not at sea because of a lack of accomodation.

WORLD 

download (2) Children cooling off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris. Source: Francisco Seco via PA Images

#FRANCE: France recorded its hottest ever temperature at 44.3 degrees. 

#NORTH KOREA: The wife of an Australian man who is missing and is feared detained in North Korea said she had no hint that anything was wrong before his disappearance.

#G20: US president Donald Trump hailed his “very, very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

PARTING SHOT

Enjoying the nice weather? Well exactly one year ago TheJournal.ie video team took the roofs of the city to bask in the good weather, and attempt to fry an egg in the sun. Check it out here

