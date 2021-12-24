Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aisling Bengescu (age 11) brings her Granny Elena a bunch of flowers as she arrives back from Zurich in Dublin Airport for Christmas. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

WORLD

United States President Joe Biden looks on as first lady Dr Jill Biden reads to patients at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BANGLADESH A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early today, leaving at least 39 people dead and 72 injured, officials said.

#RUSSIA: A Moscow court slapped Google with an unprecedented hefty fine of €86 million today as Russia ramps up its pressure on foreign tech giants.

#HONG KONG: Universities in Hong Kong are removing more memorials to the suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re waiting up for Santa tonight and want to keep track of his journey – here’s a handy guide.

At the time of publication, the big man is only five hours away from Ireland.