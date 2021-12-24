Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí launched an investigation into the death of a woman in Enniskerry Co Wicklow. A man is in custody in connection with the investigation.
- Health officials today confirmed a record 11,182 cases of Covid in Ireland.
- PCR testing will be available on both Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, it was confirmed.
- Post-mortem examinations on two men found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Donegal took place.
- Snow on Christmas Day is unlikely, with temperatures expected to reach highs of around 7 to 11 degrees tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.
- People looking to build one-off homes in the countryside are to get certainty in the new year as the government plans to publish its long-awaited rural housing guidelines.
- Safety watchdogs issued a warning for a variety of items sold to Irish consumers from the Wish.com website - including toys, chargers and baby soothers.
- Four RNLI crew members who died at Christmas time 200 years ago while on service were remembered during a ceremony in south Co Dublin today.
- The Leopardstown Christmas racing festival will be held behind closed doors due to rising Covid cases.
WORLD
#BANGLADESH A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early today, leaving at least 39 people dead and 72 injured, officials said.
#RUSSIA: A Moscow court slapped Google with an unprecedented hefty fine of €86 million today as Russia ramps up its pressure on foreign tech giants.
#HONG KONG: Universities in Hong Kong are removing more memorials to the suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
PARTING SHOT
If you’re waiting up for Santa tonight and want to keep track of his journey – here’s a handy guide.
At the time of publication, the big man is only five hours away from Ireland.
