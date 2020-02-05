This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 8:49 PM
1 hour ago 6,503 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994398

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

same-sex-marriage-legislation Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards, who are set to become the first couple to have a same-sex marriage in the North Source: PA Images

  • Voting for this year’s general election in Tipperary is poised to happen after all on Saturday, after officials reversed their decision to postpone the ballot in the county.
  • Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy apologised for comments he made in 2007 about an Armagh man who is believed to have been killed by dissidents in Monaghan.
  • Thousands of childcare workers marched in Dublin to call on the government to bring the sector into the public service.
  • A 43-year-old woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Newcastle in Co Dublin was remanded in custody until next month.
  • Gardaí announced that they had established the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Galway woodlands in 2014.
  • The arrival of Storm Ciara near Ireland this week was announced by Met Éireann.
  • Two men were seriously injured after they were assaulted on the grounds of Wheatfield Prison in Dublin.
  • A woman was arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Timothy Hourihane in Cork city last October.
  • It emerged that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them on Facebook and Instagram ads since the start of the election campaign.

INTERNATIONAL

trump-impeachment Senator Ted Cruz looks out from an elevator on Capitol Hill in Washington Source: Susan Walsh/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT: Republican senator Mitt Romney announced he would vote to convict US President Donald Trump at the Senate’s impeachment trial.

#IOWA: Democrat Pete Buttigieg is leading the field as first results emerge in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, according to partial returns released last night.

#ISTANBUL: 120 people were injured after a plane skidded off a runway and broke into pieces at an airport in Turkey.

#CORONAVIRUS: The World Health Organisation issued a €610 million appeal for help to fight the coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

There’s no stopping the march of the Healy-Raes. Days after a Guardian piece detailed the enduring popularity of Kerry’s most famous family, their brand is continuing to go global.

Tomorrow, they’ll feature on the cover of US political magazine Politico:

The US chat-show circuit beckons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie