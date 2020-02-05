Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Voting for this year’s general election in Tipperary is poised to happen after all on Saturday, after officials reversed their decision to postpone the ballot in the county.
- Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy apologised for comments he made in 2007 about an Armagh man who is believed to have been killed by dissidents in Monaghan.
- Thousands of childcare workers marched in Dublin to call on the government to bring the sector into the public service.
- A 43-year-old woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Newcastle in Co Dublin was remanded in custody until next month.
- Gardaí announced that they had established the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Galway woodlands in 2014.
- The arrival of Storm Ciara near Ireland this week was announced by Met Éireann.
- Two men were seriously injured after they were assaulted on the grounds of Wheatfield Prison in Dublin.
- A woman was arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Timothy Hourihane in Cork city last October.
- It emerged that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them on Facebook and Instagram ads since the start of the election campaign.
INTERNATIONAL
#IMPEACHMENT: Republican senator Mitt Romney announced he would vote to convict US President Donald Trump at the Senate’s impeachment trial.
#IOWA: Democrat Pete Buttigieg is leading the field as first results emerge in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, according to partial returns released last night.
#ISTANBUL: 120 people were injured after a plane skidded off a runway and broke into pieces at an airport in Turkey.
#CORONAVIRUS: The World Health Organisation issued a €610 million appeal for help to fight the coronavirus.
PARTING SHOT
There’s no stopping the march of the Healy-Raes. Days after a Guardian piece detailed the enduring popularity of Kerry’s most famous family, their brand is continuing to go global.
Tomorrow, they’ll feature on the cover of US political magazine Politico:
The US chat-show circuit beckons.
