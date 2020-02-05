Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards, who are set to become the first couple to have a same-sex marriage in the North Source: PA Images

Voting for this year’s general election in Tipperary is poised to happen after all on Saturday, after officials reversed their decision to postpone the ballot in the county.

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy apologised for comments he made in 2007 about an Armagh man who is believed to have been killed by dissidents in Monaghan.

Thousands of childcare workers marched in Dublin to call on the government to bring the sector into the public service.

A 43-year-old woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Newcastle in Co Dublin was remanded in custody until next month.

Gardaí announced that they had established the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Galway woodlands in 2014.

The arrival of Storm Ciara near Ireland this week was announced by Met Éireann.

Two men were seriously injured after they were assaulted on the grounds of Wheatfield Prison in Dublin.

A woman was arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Timothy Hourihane in Cork city last October.

It emerged that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them on Facebook and Instagram ads since the start of the election campaign.

INTERNATIONAL

Senator Ted Cruz looks out from an elevator on Capitol Hill in Washington Source: Susan Walsh/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT: Republican senator Mitt Romney announced he would vote to convict US President Donald Trump at the Senate’s impeachment trial.

#IOWA: Democrat Pete Buttigieg is leading the field as first results emerge in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, according to partial returns released last night.

#ISTANBUL: 120 people were injured after a plane skidded off a runway and broke into pieces at an airport in Turkey.

#CORONAVIRUS: The World Health Organisation issued a €610 million appeal for help to fight the coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

There’s no stopping the march of the Healy-Raes. Days after a Guardian piece detailed the enduring popularity of Kerry’s most famous family, their brand is continuing to go global.

Tomorrow, they’ll feature on the cover of US political magazine Politico:

The US chat-show circuit beckons.