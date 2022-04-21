Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news
IRELAND
- Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that Ireland will not cap the number of refugees it accepts even as the Government admits it is facing a struggle to house arriving Ukrainians.
- A man in his late 30s died in hospital following a serious assault in Sligo.
- People aged 65 years and over are now eligible for their second Covid-19 booster vaccine.
- A comprehensive audit of all Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service teams across the country will be carried out, the Minister for Mental Health has said.
- Irish consumer sentiment fell sharply for the second month in a row in April as concerns about living costs intensified, according to a new survey.
- A judge set bail at €11,500 with strict conditions for two men charged over an aggravated burglary at the home of severely injured Sligo pensioner Tom Niland.
- Gardaí made two arrests after €388,000 worth of cannabis and tablets were seized in Dublin yesterday.
- A pledge by the Government to make stalking a standalone criminal offence has been welcomed by victims.
- The solicitor for Seán Quinn said the businessman was not given details of the nature of the allegations against him when gardaí searched his home yesterday.
- The young camogie player Kate Moran, who died in an accidental collision during a match, will be laid to rest on Friday afternoon in Co Galway.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE A satellite image showed a new mass grave near Mariupol as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockage around the city’s Azovstal steel plant “so that not even a fly can escape”.
#FROZEN OUT The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has frozen the assets of the Kinahan cartel based in the emirate, it has been confirmed.
#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation after UK MPs agreed to refer the Prime Minister over claims he misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.
#ON BAIL Two former hotel workers accused of theft by police investigating the murder of Michaela McAreavey have been released on bail in Mauritius.
PARTING SHOT
Every Thursday evening, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
