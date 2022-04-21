Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Pictured enjoying the sunshine and cherry blossoms in Herbert Park, Dublin today is Remya Balan from India, living in Galway. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

An internally displaced elderly woman from Mariupol looks out of a bus after window arriving at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Source: Leo Correa/PA

#UKRAINE A satellite image showed a new mass grave near Mariupol as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockage around the city’s Azovstal steel plant “so that not even a fly can escape”.

#FROZEN OUT The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has frozen the assets of the Kinahan cartel based in the emirate, it has been confirmed.

#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation after UK MPs agreed to refer the Prime Minister over claims he misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.

#ON BAIL Two former hotel workers accused of theft by police investigating the murder of Michaela McAreavey have been released on bail in Mauritius.

PARTING SHOT

Every Thursday evening, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.