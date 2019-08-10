Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The mother of missing Irish teen Nóra Quoirin thanked police searching the Malaysian jungle for her daughter.
- A garda sergeant is under investigation over claims of repeated improper use of the PULSE system.
- Bathing bans at the Forty Foot and other Dublin beaches were extended until Monday.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man in his 80s was stabbed in his home in Louth.
- Internet fraudsters were caught out after mistakenly ringing a garda station in Kilkenny.
- A Donegal wheelchair user was left without an accessible bus to Dublin despite booking five days in advance.
- Two men were charged over stabbings near the contentious Belfast bonfire.
- Trains were delayed in Dublin after a truck hit a bridge near the Aviva Stadium.
- Just eight “change of use” planning applications have been submitted to Dublin City Council.
- Dublin got its first public defibrillator today… in an old-fashioned phone box.
INTERNATIONAL
#EPSTEIN: US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein – charged with sex offences – was found dead in his jail cell after taking his own life.
#COMMUTER CHAOS: Authorities are calling for answers after a huge power cut hit a million people across Britain.
#AMERICA: A man in his 20s is facing terrorism charges in the US after walking into a Walmart armed with guns to “test his right to bear arms”.
PARTING SHOT
Anyone who was waiting hours and hours to get into All Together Now last week may not agree, but music festivals can actually be good for a person’s mental and physical health.
Organisers are increasingly turning to focus on a festival goer’s wellbeing, the BBC reported today.
At the Womad world music festival for example, attendees could avail of massages, reiki, reflexology and inversion therapy, while shamans offer to remove ‘ancestral traumas from the vibrational field of your DNA’.
