Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6769 Mayo fans_90577374 Jennifer and Niamh Murphy and Rachel Biggins were all set for the big match in Temple Bar today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Freedom For Kashmir protest Demonstrators during a Freedom For Kashmir protest against the Indian government in Trafalgar Square, London. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#EPSTEIN: US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein – charged with sex offences – was found dead in his jail cell after taking his own life.

#COMMUTER CHAOS: Authorities are calling for answers after a huge power cut hit a million people across Britain

#AMERICA: A man in his 20s is facing terrorism charges in the US after walking into a Walmart armed with guns to “test his right to bear arms”. 

PARTING SHOT

Anyone who was waiting hours and hours to get into All Together Now last week may not agree, but music festivals can actually be good for a person’s mental and physical health.

Organisers are increasingly turning to focus on a festival goer’s wellbeing, the BBC reported today

At the Womad world music festival for example, attendees could avail of massages, reiki, reflexology and inversion therapy, while shamans offer to remove ‘ancestral traumas from the vibrational field of your DNA’.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

