Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jennifer and Niamh Murphy and Rachel Biggins were all set for the big match in Temple Bar today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators during a Freedom For Kashmir protest against the Indian government in Trafalgar Square, London. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#EPSTEIN: US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein – charged with sex offences – was found dead in his jail cell after taking his own life.

#COMMUTER CHAOS: Authorities are calling for answers after a huge power cut hit a million people across Britain.

#AMERICA: A man in his 20s is facing terrorism charges in the US after walking into a Walmart armed with guns to “test his right to bear arms”.

PARTING SHOT

Anyone who was waiting hours and hours to get into All Together Now last week may not agree, but music festivals can actually be good for a person’s mental and physical health.

Organisers are increasingly turning to focus on a festival goer’s wellbeing, the BBC reported today.