Saturday 16 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Kite surfers out in force in Dublin today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

  • Tributes were paid to a former Irish soccer international after a fatal assault in Limerick.
  • Dublin Airport said passenger queues were moving well as 50,000 departures are in line each day across Easter weekend.
  • A new poll found that 68% of respondents have seen relatives or friends sharing misinformation.
  • A man was arrested and cocaine worth an estimated €1.75 million seized in Dublin.
  • Ex-Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan described the $15 million reward for information to prosecute leading figures of the Kinahan cartel as a “game changer”.
  • A man charged over a revolver and ammunition seizure following a shooting in Dublin was remanded in custody.
  • A combination of showers and sun was forecast for the Easter weekend.
  • Missing person appeals were issued for a man in his 40s in Co Louth and a teenager in Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv (AP)

#UKRAINE: Moscow banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials from entering Russia, after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. 

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban warned Pakistan following the killing of five children in rocket attacks. 

#UK: Its new immigration policy has been blasted by a refugee charity, as the Home Secretary Priti Patel claimed the deal with Rwanda could become a “blueprint” for other countries.

PARTING SHOT

It’s worth looking back at Dublin artist and musician Shobsy’s touching cover of Bronski Beat’s Smalltown Boy on The Late Late Show last night.

It carries its own resonance in light of yesterday’s vigils, organised by LGBT+ groups up and down the country, for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were murdered in Sligo this past week.

Eoghan Dalton
